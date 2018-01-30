Urban Decay HI-FI Shine Ultra Cushion Lipgloss Spring 2018

Hello beauties!

The news about Urban Decay Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lipgloss dropping later for Spring 2018 hit Instagram a few hours ago. Urban Decay is presenting a new lip gloss range with 18 ultra-shiny shades that provides a long-lasting wear. The formula is comfortable, not tacky at all and glides on cushiony-soft. Check out SWATCHES of Urban Decay Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lipgloss right after the cut.

Availability

U.S. Launching Date – Coming Soon at Urbandecay.com, Sephora

Urban Decay HI-FI Shine Ultra Cushion Lipgloss – New – $20.00 for 7.0 ml / 0.23 fl oz

Laced with vitamin E and peppermint oil, our hydrating formula leaves lips feeling nourished, has an immediate plumping effect and comes in a yummy vanilla-mint flavor. And wait until you see our lineup; whatever gloss frequency you’re on, we’ve got you covered. Tune in to everything from blaring brights to soft neutrals in four different effects—metallic, holographic, cream and sheer cream.

Finally, a gloss that is sexy and comfy at the same time! Hi-Fi Shine Lipgloss delivers ultra-shiny color that won’t feather or bleed and instantly makes lips look plumper. Our shade range is stacked with sheer, sparkly and pigment-rich options to amp up your look.

Our wide range of chart-topping shades includes everything from soft to loud. As expansive as this lineup is, the shades look great on every skin tone. We’re hooked on the holographic shades (like SPL and Snapped) and Naked (a must-have neutral). We’re also obsessed with Obsessed! It’s the perfect universal light pink.

The sleek, modern component is clear, so you can easily pick your shade out of a handbag. The iridescent, metallized frame makes the gloss look like it’s floating inside. Added bonus: Because the tube is flat, it fits perfectly in your pocket. The flexible, flocked-silicone paddle applicator is the newest technology and allows you to swipe on a generous, even layer of gloss. No need to double dip (but please do if you want!).

Shades:

1993

Back Talk

Bang

Beso

Big Bang

Candy Flip

Dirty Talk

Fireball

Fuel

Goldmine

Jawbreaker

Midnight Cowgirl

Obsessed

Rapture

Savage

Shadowheart

Snapped

Snitch

