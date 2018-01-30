Hello lovelies!

Too Faced White Peach Eye Shadow Palette is a new launch for Spring 2018 part of Peaches and Cream Collection. The new palette features 12 shades in matte, shimmer and glitter textures infused with peach and sweet fig cream. Keep on reading for more details and promo swatches at the end.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora, Too Faced

Too Faced White Peach Eye Shadow Palette Swatches Spring 2018

White Peach was created with matte, shimmer, and glitter shadows that add dimension and light to the rest of the Too Faced Peaches and Cream collection. Infused with refreshing peach and sweet fig cream, this palette features an assortment of sparkling peach, champagne, soft pink, and deep plum shades that smell and feel delicious—for a modern way to take your peaches and cream look to the next level.

Shades:

Peach Cream (matte soft cream)

(matte soft cream) Peach Suede (matte dusty rose)

(matte dusty rose) Peaches & Dreams (golden peach pearl)

(golden peach pearl) Crème de la Peach (soft coral with gold sparkle)

(soft coral with gold sparkle) Peach Sorbet (matte creamy peach),

(matte creamy peach), Glistening Peach (rose gold with sparkle)

(rose gold with sparkle) Peach Smoothie (matte rose taupe)

(matte rose taupe) Sweet Fig (matte smoky mauve)

(matte smoky mauve) Peach Ice (white shimmer with gold sparkle)

(white shimmer with gold sparkle) Fuzzy (matte creamy grey)

(matte creamy grey) On the Grill (matte charcoal grey)

(matte charcoal grey) Peach Passion (deep orchid with blue and purple sparkle)

