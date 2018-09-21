Hello pretties!

Are you ready to welcome Urban Decay Holiday 2018 Naked Cherry Collection? The new Naked Cherry Palette looks absolutely gorgeous in my opinion. Well, at least this is another way of naked and not so full with nude shades. 🙂

The newest Naked palette launches shortly and includes three lipsticks, cheek palette, two eye pencils, and travel-sized All Nighter that’s cherry-scented!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 24 September 2018 at Urban Decay

Urban Decay Holiday 2018 Naked Cherry Collection

Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette – $49.00 This is our wildest way yet to look better Naked…Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette has a sexy vibe that’s more tart than sweet. With 12 never-before-picked neutrals, this vamped-up cherry-hued palette is sure to bring out your sultriest, most tempting eye looks ever. These 12 all-new shades include of-the-moment soft mattes and sizzling metallics, ranging from creamy ivory and shimmering rose gold to the most intense black cherry. We’re addicted to Bing—a deep mauve matte that is right on trend. And we can’t get enough of Drunk Dial, a shimmery metallic burgundy that takes smoky looks to a smoldering climax. Because serious staying power and shadow that doesn’t flake or fade out on you are non-negotiables, each shade is made from our mind-blowing formula that gives its velvety texture, rich color and blendability. Adorned with a row of metallic cherries, the crimson compact includes a full-size mirror and double-sided brush—ready for precision application on one end and seamless blending on the other. Whether you’re at the office, in between flights or getting ready at the apartment, Naked Cherry spices up everything from chill neutrals and sexy shimmers to super smoky eyes. Hot Spot – ivory matte

– ivory matte Bang Bang – shimmering pink with gold shift and iridescent micro-sparkle

– shimmering pink with gold shift and iridescent micro-sparkle Feelz – soft dusty rose matte

– soft dusty rose matte Juicy – soft warm peach

– soft warm peach Turn On – pale metallic rose shimmer

– pale metallic rose shimmer Ambitious – metallic rose copper

– metallic rose copper Bing – deep mauve matte

– deep mauve matte Devilish – reddish plum matte

– reddish plum matte Young Love – metallic cranberry

– metallic cranberry Drunk Dial – deep metallic burgundy

– deep metallic burgundy Privacy – deep brownish-plum matte

Naked Cherry Vice Lipstick – $18.00 Cherry – deep berry wine

– deep berry wine Devilish – reddish plum

– reddish plum Juicy – soft warm peach

Naked Cherry Highlight & Blush Palette – $34.00 This sweet-and-tart trio includes one highlighter, a universally flattering blush and a super-sophisticated iridescent complexion topper that can be worn solo or as a shimmering overlay to add the ultimate luminous glow. Use these lightweight, jet-milled shades separately or mix them together to create your own custom glow (with a luxurious, flawless-looking finish).

Cherry-Scented All Nighter Spray (Travel-Size) – $15.00 This Travel-Size All Nighter Cherry Scented Makeup Setting Spray looks fresh as hell and is made to travel, so it slips easily into your purse or beauty bag. Made with patented Temperature Control Technology and suitable for all skin types, the bestie-in-a-bottle always delivers a microfine mist that keeps makeup looking gorgeously just-applied for up to 16 hours.