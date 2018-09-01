Hello sweeties!

MAC Kajal Crayon Collection has launched today in a limited edition in some European countries. The collection features six bold and saturated eye shades that promise to last all day long without smudging. They can be used on the waterline as well. Will you put them to the test? 🙂

Availability

Germany Launch Date – 1 September 2018 at MAC Cosmetics

Europe Launch Date – September 2018 at MAC Cosmetics

USA Launch Date – coming soon at Nordstrom

MAC Kajal Crayon Fall 2018 Collection

MAC Kajal Crayon – Limited Edition – €21.50

With Kajal Crayon you create the perfect Smokey Eye look. Get intense, rich colors for your eyes – the first time you apply them. The Kajal Crayon can be applied along the lash line. Powerful colors that last the whole day without getting lost or smearing. Our extremely soft and creamy kohl can be applied excellently and evenly and is available in 6 different colors.

Gone Blanc – White

– White Cocoa Spice – Burnt red brown

– Burnt red brown Flourish Me Deep – Black

– Black Dear Darling – Rich darkened teal

– Rich darkened teal Masala – Dark brown

– Dark brown Flourish Me Beautiful – Deep purple

Enjoy more photos…