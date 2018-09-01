Hello sweeties!
MAC Kajal Crayon Collection has launched today in a limited edition in some European countries. The collection features six bold and saturated eye shades that promise to last all day long without smudging. They can be used on the waterline as well. Will you put them to the test? 🙂
Availability
Germany Launch Date – 1 September 2018 at MAC Cosmetics
Europe Launch Date – September 2018 at MAC Cosmetics
USA Launch Date – coming soon at Nordstrom
MAC Kajal Crayon Fall 2018 Collection
MAC Kajal Crayon – Limited Edition – €21.50
With Kajal Crayon you create the perfect Smokey Eye look. Get intense, rich colors for your eyes – the first time you apply them. The Kajal Crayon can be applied along the lash line. Powerful colors that last the whole day without getting lost or smearing. Our extremely soft and creamy kohl can be applied excellently and evenly and is available in 6 different colors.
- Gone Blanc – White
- Cocoa Spice – Burnt red brown
- Flourish Me Deep – Black
- Dear Darling – Rich darkened teal
- Masala – Dark brown
- Flourish Me Beautiful – Deep purple
Enjoy more photos…