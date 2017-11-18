Hello beauties!

Estee Lauder Ready to Glow is a new and limited edition Holiday 2017 Set that took my breath away. The moment I saw this uber sparkling rose-gold clutch I feel in love! Take a look here at my live video and tell me what do you think of it. It’s for sure one clutch that will attract attention and get everyone’s looks. There are two more sets available with different products and two other different clutches. I have to admit the blue one is quite impressive.

So yes, the clutch got me to buy the Estee Lauder Ready to Glow kit.

Estee Lauder Ready to Glow Review, Swatches, Photos

Estee Lauder Ready to Glow (£40.00) is a new and limited edition holiday 2017 kit that features a luminous on-the-go palette and clutch.

The palette is an everyday look palette that has one darker eyeshadow that can help you a bit with an evening look. I used this palette several times but I do find the combination of shades is more suitable for a day time look.

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Palette features five eyeshadows, one limited edition highlighter and a limited edition blusher.

I think they mixed up a bit the names on the back of the palette. The first eyeshadow next to the blush is named No.13 Savage Storm while the last one is No.02 Ivory Power so that dark color doesn’t seem to ivory to me while the lightest one doesn’t make you think of a savage storm.

The packaging is something that also impressed me this time. The palette looks very sturdy, not heavy and it comes with a large mirror inside. I can easily put this baby into my luggage as it does appear to be travel friendly. I like the gold accents as well so I think they did a good job with the packaging.

Luminizer No.27 (.20 oz / 5.8 g) is a very light, white base and peachy color with slightly warm undertones and a satin finish. The color has a sheer coverage, slightly buildable up to a medium. The texture feels a bit dry to the touch even though it applies easily and without any fall out. When I swatch it, I can sense it feels smooth but dry at the same time and kicks off a bit of powder in the pan. This shade will definitely complement lighter skin tones but it needs to be intensified on medium to darker skin tones. I got around 6 hours wear with this formula.

Rosy Glow No.28 Blush is a light, luminous pink with slightly warm undertones and a soft satin finish. It has a good color payoff but is meant to give a soft, rosy glow. This is the kind of color that will give just a nice flush to your cheeks. It won’t look very pigmented or intense, so is more on the softer side. If you are looking for just a rosy hue on the cheeks then this should be perfect. I wore this blush during day time and you can use it for a natural, soft makeup look as well. This color will complement mostly those with a lighter skin tone I believe. On me it looks very soft, as the pigmentation is very light and more on the natural side.

Check out this photo where I was wearing both the blush and highlighter. As I said they both are very light shades with a bit of natural glow. I swatched all the shades on bare skin, without applying any primer before.

Estee Lauder Pure Color Eyeshadows Review

Ivory Power No.02 is a light, white base with soft pink undertones and a satin finish. It has a good color payoff with a fine and smooth texture. It was easily blendable and didn’t give any fall out during the application. I would use this color as a highlighter as well as it gives more intensity and pigmentation that the highlighter on this palette. If you apply it with a damp brush you’ll get a richer pigmentation and a metallic finish. I had around 8 eight hours wear with this formula.

Unrivaled No.08 is a light, peachy beige with warm yellow undertones and a satin-metallic shine. It has a good pigmentation, easily buildable up to a full opacity. The consistency is fine while the formula feels a bit dry. It applies well, adheres well on bare skin, has no fall out during the application. It doesn’t crease over the hours and took me up to eight hours wear.

Nude Dare No.30 is a light, peachy-nude with a soft matte finish. It has a semi-sheer coverage with a fine, soft and smooth formula. It doesn’t feel dry at all to me and it applies wonderful. Considering is not very pigmented and can’t be nuild up to a full coverage, I would use this on a daily basis for a natural look. You can use it as a blending color or apply it all over the lid. It wore well for almost eight hours without any fall out or creasing.

Decadent Copper No.11 is a medium bronzy-copper with warm undertones and a metallic finish. It has a good pigmentation with a rich color coverage. The formula is very smooth and silky without any traces of dryness. It applies well and blends easily without any fall out. I had around eight hour wear with this shade.

Savage Storm No.13 is a medium-dark, greish brown with a matte finish. It has a good color coverage, easily buildable up to a full intensity. The formula feels very soft and smooth to the touch, without any traces of dryness. The product swatched well on bare skin but it had some fall-out and doesn’t adhere well on bare skin. You need to use a primer for this eyeshadow to perform better. It also kicks off a bit of product on the pan when I dipped by brush to pick up the color. It tends to fade away the more you blended it and doesn’t really stay true to its initial opacity. I had almost seven hours wear with this color.

