Hello pretties!

Urban Decay Born to Run is the new eyeshadow palette coming our way this Summer season. Featuring 21 shades, this palette looks very colorful, just right for a bright Summer makeup I’d say. Basically Urban Decay Born to Run eyeshadow palette gathers a large variety of shades and finishes that you can play with.

Needless to say that I’m more excited about the left side of the palette where the nudes, pinks and plums are. 🙂 Nonetheless if you like a colorful palette, this should be definitely something to consider.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Summer 2018 TBA at Sephora

UK Launch Date – Summer 2018 TBA at @urbandecay.co.uk , Selfridges, Debenhams

Urban Decay Born to Run Palette for Summer 2018

If you find yourself packing multiple kits for one look, Urban Decay’s Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette is your new globe-trotting go-to. When it’s time to grab your carry-on and dash off to the next big adventure, you’ll want to pack light.

Enter Born To Run: an all-in-one eyeshadow palette that has everything you need to create neutral looks, add in pops of color, and play with bright shades, no matter where you’re going. With 21 of-the-moment shades—from jewel tones and modern neutrals to more colorful shadows—you’ll have every possible eye look covered in one sleek kit.

Made with UD’s mind-blowing formula that gives each shade its velvety texture, rich color, and superior blendability, Born To Run’s eyeshadow shades hold tightly onto pigment that stays put.

Born to Run Eyeshadow Palette – New – $49.00

Breakaway – warm ivory shimmer

Here are some promo photos with the swatches. They definitely look intense and pigmented so judging from the photos we all have something to be excited for. I’ll definitely check it out once it hit counters and swatch it for myself. 🙂