I’ve been looking forward to MAC Aaliyah Collection since last Summer honestly. That was when the news about MAC x Aaliyah Collection started spreading around the beauty world. Today I have promo photos and information to share with you, so I invite you to discover everything after the jump.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 20 June 2018 @maccosmetics.com | 21 June 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus
MAC Aaliyah Collection for Summer 2018
MAC Aaliyah Bronzing Powder – Limited Edition – $33.00
- Baby Girl
MAC Aaliyah Age Ain’t Nothing Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00
MAC Aaliyah Lipstick – Limited Edition – $23.00
- Try Again
- Hot Like…
- More Than A Woman
- Street Thing
MAC Aaliyah Lipglass – Limited Edition – $21.00
- Brooklyn Born
- At Your Best You Are…
- 1 In A Million
- Li Li’s Motor City
MAC Aaliyah Lip Pencils – Limited Edition – $22.00
- Follow Your Heart
- Nevermore
Enjoy more photos…