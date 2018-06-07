Home Beauty MAC Aaliyah Collection for Summer 2018
Beauty

MAC Aaliyah Collection for Summer 2018

June 7, 2018

Hello pretties!

I’ve been looking forward to MAC Aaliyah Collection since last Summer honestly. That was when the news about MAC x Aaliyah Collection started spreading around the beauty world. Today I have promo photos and information to share with you, so I invite you to discover everything after the jump.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 20 June 2018 @maccosmetics.com | 21 June 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

MAC Aaliyah Collection for Summer 2018

MAC Aaliyah Bronzing Powder – Limited Edition – $33.00

  • Baby Girl

MAC Aaliyah Age Ain’t Nothing Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00

MAC Aaliyah Lipstick – Limited Edition – $23.00

  • Try Again
  • Hot Like…
  • More Than A Woman
  • Street Thing

MAC Aaliyah Lipglass – Limited Edition – $21.00

  • Brooklyn Born
  • At Your Best You Are…
  • 1 In A Million
  • Li Li’s Motor City

MAC Aaliyah Lip Pencils – Limited Edition – $22.00

  • Follow Your Heart
  • Nevermore

Enjoy more photos…

Photos credit: Elle Canada

