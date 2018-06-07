Hello pretties!

I’ve been looking forward to MAC Aaliyah Collection since last Summer honestly. That was when the news about MAC x Aaliyah Collection started spreading around the beauty world. Today I have promo photos and information to share with you, so I invite you to discover everything after the jump.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 20 June 2018 @maccosmetics.com | 21 June 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

MAC Aaliyah Collection for Summer 2018

MAC Aaliyah Bronzing Powder – Limited Edition – $33.00



Baby Girl

MAC Aaliyah Age Ain’t Nothing Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00

MAC Aaliyah Lipstick – Limited Edition – $23.00

Try Again

Hot Like…

More Than A Woman

Street Thing



MAC Aaliyah Lipglass – Limited Edition – $21.00

Brooklyn Born

At Your Best You Are…

1 In A Million

Li Li’s Motor City



MAC Aaliyah Lip Pencils – Limited Edition – $22.00

Follow Your Heart

Nevermore

Enjoy more photos…



Photos credit: Elle Canada