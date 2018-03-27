Hello pretties!

One of the best news I got today is about Tom Ford Lip Lacquers that will be launching next week. They will be available in three different finishes and I have all the swatches for you after the jump. You can choose from 18 new shades with metallic, matte or ultra-glossy finishes.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – beginning of April 2018 at Saks or Get them Now at Tom Ford

UK Launch Date – 28 March 2018 exclusively at Harrods | 14 April 2018 at Selfridges and nationwide

Tom Ford Lip Lacquers 2018 Swatches

Tom Ford Lip Lacquer delivers pure, unadulterated liquid lip color in three decadent formulas a Liquid Matte, Liquid Metal and Liquid Patent. Drenched in longwearing, stay-true color, lips delight in lightweight, comfortable textures infused with smoothing moisturizers.

Tom Ford Matte Lip Lacquer – $54.00

These are some rich colors with a velvet texture so check out them swatches bellow. 🙂 Rich and creamy upon application, the luxe formula transforms into feather-light, concentrated color in fade-resistant, full-coverage velvet matte.

Shades:

17 Violet Fatale

06 Flame

04 Pussycat

07 Ruby Rush

Fetish

Universal Appeal

Tom Ford Metal Lip Lacquer – $54.00