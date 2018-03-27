Home Beauty Tom Ford Lip Lacquers 2018 Swatches
Beauty

Tom Ford Lip Lacquers 2018 Swatches

March 27, 2018

Hello pretties!

One of the best news I got today is about Tom Ford Lip Lacquers that will be launching next week. They will be available in three different finishes and I have all the swatches for you after the jump. You can choose from 18 new shades with metallic, matte or ultra-glossy finishes.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – beginning of April 2018 at Saks or Get them Now at Tom Ford

UK Launch Date – 28 March 2018 exclusively at Harrods | 14 April 2018 at Selfridges and nationwide

Tom Ford Lip Lacquers 2018 Swatches

Tom Ford Lip Lacquer delivers pure, unadulterated liquid lip color in three decadent formulas a Liquid Matte, Liquid Metal and Liquid Patent. Drenched in longwearing, stay-true color, lips delight in lightweight, comfortable textures infused with smoothing moisturizers.

Tom Ford Matte Lip Lacquer – $54.00

These are some rich colors with a velvet texture so check out them swatches bellow. 🙂 Rich and creamy upon application, the luxe formula transforms into feather-light, concentrated color in fade-resistant, full-coverage velvet matte.

Shades:

  • 17 Violet Fatale
  • 06 Flame
  • 04 Pussycat
  • 07 Ruby Rush
  • Fetish
  • Universal Appeal

Tom Ford Metal Lip Lacquer – $54.00

An innovative liquid-gel with optical plumping effects, pure metallic color with mirror-like dimension glides on with intense lustrous impact.

Shades:

  •  Ultra Violet
  • Molten Orchid
  • Metal Flame
  • Rouge Metal
  • Pink Sabre
  • Copper Chic

Tom Ford Patent Lip Lacquer – $54.00

Last but not least, we are getting to what I believe could be my favorite shades. I just love me some vibrant shades with that vinyl finish.

Combining a lip stain with an ultra-glossy finish, intense vibrant shades evoke the transfixing look of skintight vinyl

Shades:

  • 07 Erotic
  • 06 No Vacancy
  • 05 Stolen Cherry
  • 03 Ravageur
  • 01 Red Corset
  • 08 Orchid Fatale

Swatches by Mikey Cole


0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Victoria’s Secret Punchy Beauty Rush Flavored Gloss Review,...

March 11, 2016

Dior Rouge Brillant Collection Summer 2015

March 21, 2015

Pat McGrath Decadence Mothership IV Palette, New MatteTrance...

January 6, 2018

Kinetics “Deja Vu” Nail polish – Review +...

February 16, 2010

Essie Slick Oil Paint Summer 2016 Collection

May 4, 2016

Swiss Line Celebrates 25th Anniversary

February 6, 2014

Rouge Bunny Rouge Marco Long Lasting Lip Pencil...

March 26, 2018

MAC Jeremy Scott Spring 2018 Collection

January 5, 2018

The Estee Edit Fluid Metal Eyeshadow for Spring...

January 16, 2017

Kinetics Mint Sky Nail Polish Review, Swatches, Photos

July 14, 2015

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet