Hello pretties!
One of the best news I got today is about Tom Ford Lip Lacquers that will be launching next week. They will be available in three different finishes and I have all the swatches for you after the jump. You can choose from 18 new shades with metallic, matte or ultra-glossy finishes.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – beginning of April 2018 at Saks or Get them Now at Tom Ford
UK Launch Date – 28 March 2018 exclusively at Harrods | 14 April 2018 at Selfridges and nationwide
Tom Ford Lip Lacquers 2018 Swatches
Tom Ford Lip Lacquer delivers pure, unadulterated liquid lip color in three decadent formulas a Liquid Matte, Liquid Metal and Liquid Patent. Drenched in longwearing, stay-true color, lips delight in lightweight, comfortable textures infused with smoothing moisturizers.
Tom Ford Matte Lip Lacquer – $54.00
These are some rich colors with a velvet texture so check out them swatches bellow. 🙂 Rich and creamy upon application, the luxe formula transforms into feather-light, concentrated color in fade-resistant, full-coverage velvet matte.
Shades:
- 17 Violet Fatale
- 06 Flame
- 04 Pussycat
- 07 Ruby Rush
- Fetish
- Universal Appeal
Tom Ford Metal Lip Lacquer – $54.00
An innovative liquid-gel with optical plumping effects, pure metallic color with mirror-like dimension glides on with intense lustrous impact.
Shades:
- Ultra Violet
- Molten Orchid
- Metal Flame
- Rouge Metal
- Pink Sabre
- Copper Chic
Tom Ford Patent Lip Lacquer – $54.00
Last but not least, we are getting to what I believe could be my favorite shades. I just love me some vibrant shades with that vinyl finish.
Combining a lip stain with an ultra-glossy finish, intense vibrant shades evoke the transfixing look of skintight vinyl
Shades:
- 07 Erotic
- 06 No Vacancy
- 05 Stolen Cherry
- 03 Ravageur
- 01 Red Corset
- 08 Orchid Fatale
Swatches by Mikey Cole