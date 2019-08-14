Hello lovelies!
Launching soon exclusively at Sephora is Too Faced Palm Springs Dreams Eyeshadow Palette. This colorful eyeshadow palette will be part of Too Faced Fall 2019 Collection that will be featuring a lot of vibrant shades.
U.S. Launch Date – soon exclusive at SEPHORA
Too Faced Palm Springs Dreams Eyeshadow Palette
Make it a girls’ trip to remember with this Palm Springs Dreams-inspired palette of fresh cocktail colors and dazzling party-ready finishes. The soft, velvety formula delivers extreme color payoff in one swipe, blends easily, and comes in matte, shimmer, and glitter shades for incredible dimension. Plus, it smells like a party in a palette.
Palm Springs Dreams Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $45.00
- TFTI – Metallic peachy gold with champagne pearl
- Last Call – Warm metallic copper
- Saucy & Bossy – Soft peachy-brown
- BYOB – Deep warm chocolate brown
- Dirty Martini – Shimmery gold pearl
- She’s Lit – Soft peach
- Rumtiki – Soft beige brown
- Cabana Time – Soft beige nude
- Swizzle Stick – Magenta pink, fuchsia, and icy pink shimmer
- Buzz Kill – Soft pink shimmer with icy blue pearl
- Swank – Deep opal blue duo chrome with teal shimmer
- Mocktail – Soft muted orange
Enjoy promo swatches…