Launching soon exclusively at Sephora is Too Faced Palm Springs Dreams Eyeshadow Palette. This colorful eyeshadow palette will be part of Too Faced Fall 2019 Collection that will be featuring a lot of vibrant shades.

U.S. Launch Date – soon exclusive at SEPHORA

Too Faced Palm Springs Dreams Eyeshadow Palette

Make it a girls’ trip to remember with this Palm Springs Dreams-inspired palette of fresh cocktail colors and dazzling party-ready finishes. The soft, velvety formula delivers extreme color payoff in one swipe, blends easily, and comes in matte, shimmer, and glitter shades for incredible dimension. Plus, it smells like a party in a palette.

TFTI – Metallic peachy gold with champagne pearl

Last Call – Warm metallic copper

Saucy & Bossy – Soft peachy-brown

BYOB – Deep warm chocolate brown

Dirty Martini – Shimmery gold pearl

She's Lit – Soft peach

Rumtiki – Soft beige brown

Cabana Time – Soft beige nude

Swizzle Stick – Magenta pink, fuchsia, and icy pink shimmer

Buzz Kill – Soft pink shimmer with icy blue pearl

Swank – Deep opal blue duo chrome with teal shimmer

Mocktail – Soft muted orange

