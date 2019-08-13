Hello beauties!

Chantecaille Fall 2019 Makeup Collection puts an accent on the eyes with luminescent eye shades in shimmer textures, nude lip and cheeks with a hint of a flush. Fall’s look is fresh and natural—this is beauty at its prettiest.

This launch is an exciting addition to Chantecaille’s permanent philanthropy collection—and the first exclusively for eyes. With it, Chantecaille will give back to six African wildlife conservation nonprofits selected by the brand for their notable impact.

Six African animals in danger of extinction—and the conservationists changing their fate for the better—are the cause we’re focused on for Fall.

Chantecaille Fall 2019 Makeup Collection Luminescent Eye Shade – New – $52.00 Our Luminescent Eye Shades were created to pay tribute to—and to benefit—six of Africa’s most endangered, vanishing species: the elephant, rhinoceros, cheetah, giraffe, lion and pangolin. All of these wild animals face common threats from shrinking habitats, conflict with humans, and illegal poaching, which make their long-term survival uncertain. This pearlescent, light-catching eyeshadow washes the eye with multi-dimensional shimmer. SHADES: Cheetah 90% of the world’s cheetah population has vanished in the last century. Based in Namibia, Cheetah Conservation Fund is helping the planet’s fastest mammal win its race for survival by developing conservancies and teaching farmers how to manage goats and sheep with livestock guarding dogs, so humans and animals can thrive together. Elephant Space for Giants protects elephants in their habitat and the communities that surround them by investing in parcels of land, providing frontline security, boosting wildlife crime convictions, and stopping elephants from raiding people’s crops by building “smart fences” across Kenya, Gabon, Uganda and Botswana. Giraffe With 111,000 remaining in all of Africa, giraffe are facing a silent extinction. As the only organization in the world dedicated solely to saving giraffe throughout their range, the Giraffe Conservation Foundation works hands-on with partners in 15 African countries, using methods like community-based “giraffe guards” initiatives, innovative tracking technology, and translocations.

Lion

Kenya-based Lion Guardians transforms Maasai warriors who once killed lions into lion protectors, using their traditional knowledge and new technologies like GPS to monitor lions and protect communities. This empowers local people with both a sense of kinship with lions and the means to participate in their conservation.

Pangolin The pangolin is a shy, unique creature and is the most trafficked mammal on the planet, coveted for its keratin scales, which are falsely believed to have medicinal properties. The Tikki Hywood Foundation in Zimbabwe focuses on the rescue, rehabilitation and release of the pangolin and other illegally traded animals across Africa. Rhinoceros Renowned for their work with elephants, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust also protects rhinos from poaching fueled by the demand for their horns. SWT recently helped expand the Meru National Park Rhino Sanctuary in Kenya, creating more space for rhinos and safe passage for other large species. Lip Veil – $48.00 A revolutionary light, gliding lipstick enriched with FairWild-certified, sustainably harvested organic African Baobab Oil that leaves a luminous veil of pure, hydrating color on lips. Tamboti Cheek Gelée – $44.00 A hydrating liquid gel-cream blush that combines the freshness of an emulsion with the lasting power of a stain. Sheer yet vibrant pigments add instant color and luminosity for a radiant, youthful glow. Vibrant Shade and Sweep Eye Brush – New – $40.00 A unique, tapered beauty tool designed for applying the latest innovation in eye shades. Crafted with exceptional quality and cutting-edge fibers that surpass the abilities of natural hair, the beyond-soft vegan bristles were engineered to hug the eyelids comfortably, pick up precise amounts of product and give exceptional payoff.