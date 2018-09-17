Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Camila Coelho Lipstick Collection Available NOW!

Hello pretties!

Lancome’s L’ABSOLU ROUGE x Camila Coelho feautres the same amazing formula of L’Absolu Rouge in 10 exclusive shades developed by Camila in Lancome’s Parisian labs – now a limited edition sleek red pack sealed with a covetable lip-shaped bullet.

Envelope your lips in rich, satiny color with this deeply replenishing lipstick. Infused with moisture-boosting Pro-XylaneTM, the formula imparts high-color payoff without dryness, leaving lips moist, soft and comfortable for up to eight hours. It’s infused with vitamin E to help keep lips safe from enviornmental aggressors so that they look and feel healthier day after day.

Available in an array of nudes to plums to bright reds – its stay-tru color won’t feather, flake or fade. It’s enriched with Stain ColorTM Comples to allow for an even deposit of color upon application.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Lancome

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Camila Coelho Lipstick Collection

Coral De Janeiro (Matte)

Copacabana (Matte)

Tropical Pink (Matte)

Last Minute (Cream)

Parisian Nude (Cream)

Day & Night (Cream)

Ipanema Sunrise

Rouge Empire (Cream)

California Burgundy (Cream)

Carioca Summer (Cream)

SHOP THIS POST