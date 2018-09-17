Home Beauty Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Camila Coelho Lipstick Collection Available NOW!
Hello pretties!

Lancome’s L’ABSOLU ROUGE x Camila Coelho feautres the same amazing formula of L’Absolu Rouge in 10 exclusive shades developed by Camila in Lancome’s Parisian labs – now a limited edition sleek red pack sealed with a covetable lip-shaped bullet.

Envelope your lips in rich, satiny color with this deeply replenishing lipstick. Infused with moisture-boosting Pro-XylaneTM, the formula imparts high-color payoff without dryness, leaving lips moist, soft and comfortable for up to eight hours. It’s infused with vitamin E to help keep lips safe from enviornmental aggressors so that they look and feel healthier day after day.

Available in an array of nudes to plums to bright reds – its stay-tru color won’t feather, flake or fade. It’s enriched with Stain ColorTM Comples to allow for an even deposit of color upon application.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Lancome

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Camila Coelho Lipstick Collection

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Camila Coelho Lipstick – Limited Edition – $32.00

  • Coral De Janeiro (Matte)
  • Copacabana (Matte)
  • Tropical Pink (Matte)
  • Last Minute (Cream)
  • Parisian Nude (Cream)
  • Day & Night (Cream)
  • Ipanema Sunrise
  • Rouge Empire (Cream)
  • California Burgundy (Cream)
  • Carioca Summer (Cream)

genevieve September 18, 2018 - 7:45 am

Gorgeous shades, especially the browns and reds.

Reply

