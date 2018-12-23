Hello pretties!

We get to see the first items from Laura Mercier Spring 2019 Makeup Collection. Right before Christmas starts, Laura Mercier is dropping a few items from her upcoming collection.

I have to admit that when I saw Laura Mercier Velour Lip Powders I was hoping they were eyeshadows. They look so cool but honestly as a lip product I feel they are not my speed.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

Laura Mercier Spring 2019 Collection

A trio of lightweight lip powders that deliver high-impact color. The creamy powders transform your lips with a matte finish and intense metallic sheen. Weightless, velvety and designed for comfortable wear, they can be worn alone, mixed or layered for customizable looks.

How to use:

Begin with the Base Balm, applying to lips with your fingers or a brush. Then, apply the shades directly to lips with a brush or fingers. Using a brush will create a more defined lip look, while using your fingers will create a softer effect. Use a pressing motion to easily pack pigment onto the lips. Continue adding layers for more intensity. Use one shade alone or layer multiple shades to create more depth. Top with Base Balm for additional hydration.

Shades:

New York

Paris

This versatile eyeshadow stick delivers effortless application, high-impact color and up to 12-hour wear. Pigment-rich shadesnudes to deeps, shimmer and matte finishesglide seamlessly onto lids. Creamy formula gives you plenty of time to smudge, blend, line, fill or define, so it’s easy to create any look. Sets for crease and transfer resistant wear and layers easily over or under other eyeshadows (including powder).

Shades:

Beam – Limited Edition

– Limited Edition Rush – Limited Edition

– Limited Edition Ginger

Cashmere

A seductive ultra-matte lipstick delivers intense single-stroke coverage and long-lasting, creamy comfort.

Modern matte lipstick so seductive in color, touch and texture the sensation is irresistible. Mattifying powders and silky conditioners envelop your lips in the softness and comfort of velour. A collection of 24 vivid shades provide intense color with a dramatic matte finish. The sleek slimline design applies with precision artistry.

Shades:

Metro

Soirée

Chill

Muse

