Tom Ford Traceless Touch Foundation Cushion Compact 2018

Hello beauties!

Gigi Hadid is the face for Tom Ford Traceless Touch Foundation Cushion Compact. Available in 8 shades (not a quite variations of tones and colors here) the new foundation will be launching soon in stores.

This compact case is made for use with Tom Ford’s Traceless Touch Foundation – the essential step for a flawless face complexion on-the-go. This refreshing, skin-perfecting formula with sun protection hydrates and delivers a balanced complexion that glows with vitality and radiance.

Blended with the label’s Infusing Complex, a potent combination of specially selected nutrients that helps skin stimulate its natural repair mechanisms, it cares for skin on wear.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – soon at Nordstrom, Neimain Marcus

UK Launch Date – exclusive to Selfridges

Shades:

Bisque

Buff

Cream

Fawn

Linen

Pearl

Porcelain

Shell

The compacts and the refills can be purchased separately. The price for the compact case will be $26.50.

I just spotted this foundation earlier at Selfridges but it was listed as out of stock. It will be soon available exclusively to their store to keep an eye on it for the launch.