Home Beauty Tom Ford Traceless Touch Foundation Cushion Compact 2018
Beauty

Tom Ford Traceless Touch Foundation Cushion Compact 2018

September 6, 2018

Hello beauties!

Gigi Hadid is the face for Tom Ford Traceless Touch Foundation Cushion Compact. Available in 8 shades (not a quite variations of tones and colors here) the new foundation will be launching soon in stores.

This compact case is made for use with Tom Ford’s Traceless Touch Foundation – the essential step for a flawless face complexion on-the-go. This refreshing, skin-perfecting formula with sun protection hydrates and delivers a balanced complexion that glows with vitality and radiance.

Blended with the label’s Infusing Complex, a potent combination of specially selected nutrients that helps skin stimulate its natural repair mechanisms, it cares for skin on wear.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – soon at Nordstrom, Neimain Marcus

UK Launch Date – exclusive to Selfridges

Tom Ford Traceless Touch Foundation Cushion Compact – New – $46.50

Shades:

  • Bisque
  • Buff
  • Cream
  • Fawn
  • Linen
  • Pearl
  • Porcelain
  • Shell

The compacts and the refills can be purchased separately. The price for the compact case will be $26.50.

I just spotted this foundation earlier at Selfridges but it was listed as out of stock. It will be soon available exclusively to their store to keep an eye on it for the launch.

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Isadora Fall 2013 Under Cover Face Primer –...

July 27, 2013

Jill Stuart Spring 2016 Collection

December 2, 2015

MAC Maleficent Summer 2014 Collection

April 23, 2014

MAC Summer 2013 Temperature Rising Collection – Color...

April 12, 2013

Chanel Méditerranée 2015 Summer Collection

February 25, 2015

Paul & Joe New Base Makeup Collection 2015

May 22, 2015

NARS Summer 2013 Makeup Collection – Info &...

April 1, 2013

Essie Slick Oil Paint Summer 2016 Collection

May 4, 2016

Anna Sui Holiday 2010 Collection and Gift Sets

October 19, 2010

Essence Colour Arts Collection for Fall 2012 –...

June 30, 2012

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet