Bobbi Brown Infra-Red Eyeshadow Palette Holiday 2018

September 14, 2018

Hello cuties!

Tomorrow you can check out the new Bobbi Brown Infra-Red Eyeshadow Palette as part of Bobbi Brown Holiday 2018 Collection. The palette will be launching at Sephora US as early access for Rouges.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 15 September 2018 at SEPHORA

Bobbi Brown Infra-Red Eyeshadow Palette Holiday 2018

Bobbi Brown Infra-Red Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $39.00

This palette offers a spectrum of matte, metallic, and sparkle shades—from amber and bronze to burgundy and taupe—that are perfect for creating smoldering looks.

  • Stone Cold – light warm peach
  • Red Rock – rich rust-red
  • Behind the Sun – metallic bronzed peach gold
  • Slow Burn – rich burgundy brown
  • Interstellar – metallic warm white gold
  • Solar Flame – rich burgundy brown
  • Infra-Red – shimmering warm pink with gold reflections
  • Fever Dream – shimmering bright copper

If you are curious to see what other items Bobbi Brown has in store for us as part of their Holiday 2018 collection just keep a close eye on the blog. Earlier today I posted on IGTV a video with swatches where I showed you a couple of the new products. I will do a first impression and swatches post later on the blog! 🙂

