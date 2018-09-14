Hello cuties!
Tomorrow you can check out the new Bobbi Brown Infra-Red Eyeshadow Palette as part of Bobbi Brown Holiday 2018 Collection. The palette will be launching at Sephora US as early access for Rouges.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 15 September 2018 at SEPHORA
Bobbi Brown Infra-Red Eyeshadow Palette Holiday 2018
Bobbi Brown Infra-Red Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $39.00
This palette offers a spectrum of matte, metallic, and sparkle shades—from amber and bronze to burgundy and taupe—that are perfect for creating smoldering looks.
- Stone Cold – light warm peach
- Red Rock – rich rust-red
- Behind the Sun – metallic bronzed peach gold
- Slow Burn – rich burgundy brown
- Interstellar – metallic warm white gold
- Solar Flame – rich burgundy brown
- Infra-Red – shimmering warm pink with gold reflections
- Fever Dream – shimmering bright copper
If you are curious to see what other items Bobbi Brown has in store for us as part of their Holiday 2018 collection just keep a close eye on the blog. Earlier today I posted on IGTV a video with swatches where I showed you a couple of the new products. I will do a first impression and swatches post later on the blog! 🙂