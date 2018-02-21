Hello cuties!

Are you ready for Tom Ford Summer Soleil 2018 Collection? Well, you’d better be because some of the products have already dropped online. Neiman Marcus has most of the products from Tom Ford Summer Soleil 2018 range while Saks holds the Cream & Powder Eye Colors.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks

Tom Ford Summer Soleil 2018 Collection

Tom Ford’s luxurious expertly designed face palette returns in nude glow, three new sensual summer shades in one ivory-and gold-colored Tom Ford Soleil Compact. Three shades of blush and highlighter add natural dimension and sensuous color in a cream-like powder formula that effortlessly glides onto skin with a soft, even finish. Mauve nude blush gives cheeks the perfect touch of color, the peach nude highlighter mimics the sun reflecting off the skin and the sultry dark nude enhances a healthy radiance. Use shades alone or together to contour a seductive, natural glow. Provides sheer to medium coverage, both matte and radiant. Embossed with Tom Ford logo.

Nude Glow

Cheeks go both ways with exotic flora, a pair of rose and papaya shades that give a light-reflective finish to bronzed summer skin. A blooming pink highlighter and a bold papaya blush can be applied wet for a soft veil of color or dry for a sweeping pop of vibrancy. Use shades alone or together for non-streaking, stay-true color that blends easily. Embossed with Tom Ford logo.

Exotica Flora

Naturally enhanced lip color with hyaluronic acid for instantly plump luminosity, the universally flattering balm reacts to the individual wearer’s pH, creating a customized color based on natural undertones. The bright, translucent papaya shade transforms into a personalized tint of subtle color and worship-worthy glow. Featuring antioxidants and natural plant extracts that soften, moisturize and condition, lumière lip is the go-to lip for fresh, full and flushed lips.

Lumiere

Shade & Illuminate Eye Kohl Duo – $44.00 A creamy, true hybrid formula, the dual-ended intense kohl pencil lines, defines, accents and frames the eyes. One end illuminates with a highlighting shade, while the other end features a deeper shade that enhances eyes with dramatic effects. It combines innovative technology with rich color pigments and comfortably glides on skin for an ultra-fluid application. Soleil Blanc

Lavventura Lip Color Sheer – $54.00 The lip color sheer delivers an irresistible effect that compliments sun-kissed, summer skin. A decadent mix of vitamins C and E and shea butter helps lavish the lips with saturated moisture. The distinct, beveled lip color sheer bullet is packaged in a retro-chic, ivory- and gold-colored Tom Ford case. Nudiste

Bambou Ultra Shine Lip Color – $54.00 Glossy, creamy and addictive, an innovative lip formula combines three lip muststhe easy, one-stroke application of a lipstick, the high-shine gleam of a lip gloss, and the rich emollient of a lip balm. Featuring lightweight silica powders for all day shine, the unique combination of esters and polymers ensure even, glossy application, while polyethylene wax gives a lightweight, conditioned feel. Bare

Nubile

Indulgent

Decadent

Exuberant

Ravenous

Delectable

Lavish

Willful

Luscious

Rapturous

