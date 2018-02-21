Home Beauty Fenty Beauty Killawatt Dirty Thirty Highlighter
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Dirty Thirty Highlighter

February 21, 2018

Hello sweeties!

Rihanna is celebrating her 30th Birthday by launching Fenty Beauty Killawatt Dirty Thirty Highlighter for her fans. The new highlighter comes in a limited edition and yes with a shade so similar with the famous Trophy Wife. From what I understand is exactly the same shade in a different festive packaging and a commemorative XXX imprint. 🙂 Get all the details after the jump!

Availability

U.S. – Now exclusively @fentybeauty.com

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Dirty Thirty Highlighter – New & Limited Edition – $34.00

A FentyBeauty.com exclusive: Rihanna’s all-time favorite 3D hyper-metallic gold highlighter – a Fenty Beauty #1 bestseller – now with a limited-edition look created to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Spark up that birthday suit – it’s Rihanna’s Dirty Thirty! For a limited time only, the #1 bestselling Killawatt shade, Trophy Wife, gets a new look in honor of Rihanna’s birthday with collectible Dirty Thirty packaging and a commemorative XXX imprint. Celebrate 30 blessed years of Rihanna’s killer radiance in her favorite 3D hyper-metallic gold designed to give all skins their rightful glow.

Unlike your everyday highlighter, Killawatt keeps skin lit beyond sundown with its weightless longwear formula – a cream-powder hybrid that instantly melts into skin and blends with almost zero effort. Another win: it’s loaded with superfine shimmer for an ultra-smooth, creamy texture.

For killer radiance, Killawatt’s your go-to for highlighting your face, eyes, lips, collarbone…literally anywhere you crave a touch of light.

Enjoy more photos…


