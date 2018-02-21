Hello sweeties!

Rihanna is celebrating her 30th Birthday by launching Fenty Beauty Killawatt Dirty Thirty Highlighter for her fans. The new highlighter comes in a limited edition and yes with a shade so similar with the famous Trophy Wife. From what I understand is exactly the same shade in a different festive packaging and a commemorative XXX imprint. 🙂 Get all the details after the jump!

Availability

U.S. – Now exclusively @fentybeauty.com

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Dirty Thirty Highlighter – New & Limited Edition – $34.00

A FentyBeauty.com exclusive: Rihanna’s all-time favorite 3D hyper-metallic gold highlighter – a Fenty Beauty #1 bestseller – now with a limited-edition look created to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Spark up that birthday suit – it’s Rihanna’s Dirty Thirty! For a limited time only, the #1 bestselling Killawatt shade, Trophy Wife, gets a new look in honor of Rihanna’s birthday with collectible Dirty Thirty packaging and a commemorative XXX imprint. Celebrate 30 blessed years of Rihanna’s killer radiance in her favorite 3D hyper-metallic gold designed to give all skins their rightful glow.

Unlike your everyday highlighter, Killawatt keeps skin lit beyond sundown with its weightless longwear formula – a cream-powder hybrid that instantly melts into skin and blends with almost zero effort. Another win: it’s loaded with superfine shimmer for an ultra-smooth, creamy texture.

For killer radiance, Killawatt’s your go-to for highlighting your face, eyes, lips, collarbone…literally anywhere you crave a touch of light.

Enjoy more photos…