La Mer Bronzing Powder Summer 2020 Available Now

April 8, 2020

Hello sweeties!

La Mer Bronzing Powder Summer 2020 has not only launched today but is also ON SALE with a 15% discount. La Mer products have always been a bit more luxurious so any sale, especially when it comes to new launches is more than welcomed. Will you buy it? 🙂

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at NORDSTROM | soon at SAKS, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

 

La Mer Bronzing Powder Summer 2020

The Bronzing Powder – Limited Edition – $76.50 (from $90.00)

A glow-enhancing silky pressed powder that creates the look of glimmering sun-kissed skin.

Infused with the brand’s nutrient-rich Miracle Broth™, this harmonious and illuminating bronzer perfectly highlights and defines the contours of your face. Your skin is left looking radiant and sun-warmed.

Also La Mer Glow Highlighter Duo is currently on sale for $89.25 from its original price of $105.00. So if you are a La Mer fan and addict now you have a great chance to take advantage of their 15% OFF offers. 🙂

