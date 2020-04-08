Hello sweeties!

La Mer Bronzing Powder Summer 2020 has not only launched today but is also ON SALE with a 15% discount. La Mer products have always been a bit more luxurious so any sale, especially when it comes to new launches is more than welcomed. Will you buy it? 🙂

U.S. Launch Date – Now at NORDSTROM | soon at SAKS, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

La Mer Bronzing Powder Summer 2020

A glow-enhancing silky pressed powder that creates the look of glimmering sun-kissed skin.

Infused with the brand’s nutrient-rich Miracle Broth™, this harmonious and illuminating bronzer perfectly highlights and defines the contours of your face. Your skin is left looking radiant and sun-warmed.

Also La Mer Glow Highlighter Duo is currently on sale for $89.25 from its original price of $105.00. So if you are a La Mer fan and addict now you have a great chance to take advantage of their 15% OFF offers. 🙂