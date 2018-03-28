Home Beauty Anastasia Beverly Hills Pinks & Berries Mini Matte Lipstick Swatches, Photos
Beauty

Anastasia Beverly Hills Pinks & Berries Mini Matte Lipstick Swatches, Photos

March 28, 2018

Hello beauties!

Anastasia Beverly Hills Pinks & Berries Mini Matte Lipstick set launches next week. It’s true I don’t blog a lot about this brand, but the colors of this set are calling my name. Now that ABH has an UK website I’m seriously thinking of getting this set. I have lip swatches of ABH Pinks & Berries Mini Matte Lipstick set if you read more.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 3 April 2018 on @anastasiabeverlyhills.com | 15 April at Sephora

UK Launch Date – 3 April 2018 on @anastasiabeverlyhills.co.uk

Anastasia Beverly Hills Pinks & Berries Mini Matte Lipstick Swatches

ABH Pinks & Berries Mini Matte Lipstick Set – New – $21.00 / £22.00

Shades:

  • Plumeria
  • Stargazer
  • Cotton Candy
  • Orchid

Swatches by Sosforbeauty & Mimera929


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Pupa Contemporary Butterfly – Spring 2010 Collection

January 22, 2010

Lancome Le Duo Contour & Highlighter Stick 2015...

February 23, 2015

Melkior Gold Metal Eyeshadow Review, Swatches, Photos

February 25, 2016

Smashbox The Cali Contour Palette 2018

March 2, 2018

Guerlain Lingerie de Peau & Multi-Perfecting Concealer Fall...

August 17, 2016

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Sparkle Eyeshadow / Eyeliner

September 23, 2014

Givenchy Over Rose Collection Spring 2014

December 2, 2013

Paul & Joe Self Select Eye Color Collection...

April 25, 2012

Dolce & Gabbana Ballerina Classic Cream Lipstick Review,...

June 1, 2015

PinUp Editorial for GQ UK by Gavin Bond

January 30, 2010

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet