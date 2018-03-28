Anastasia Beverly Hills Pinks & Berries Mini Matte Lipstick Swatches, Photos

Hello beauties!

Anastasia Beverly Hills Pinks & Berries Mini Matte Lipstick set launches next week. It’s true I don’t blog a lot about this brand, but the colors of this set are calling my name. Now that ABH has an UK website I’m seriously thinking of getting this set. I have lip swatches of ABH Pinks & Berries Mini Matte Lipstick set if you read more.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 3 April 2018 on @anastasiabeverlyhills.com | 15 April at Sephora

UK Launch Date – 3 April 2018 on @anastasiabeverlyhills.co.uk

Anastasia Beverly Hills Pinks & Berries Mini Matte Lipstick Swatches

ABH Pinks & Berries Mini Matte Lipstick Set – New – $21.00 / £22.00

Shades:

Plumeria



Stargazer



Cotton Candy



Orchid

Swatches by Sosforbeauty & Mimera929