MAC Viva Glam 25th-Anniversary Lipstick 2019

April 26, 2019

Hello beauties!

MAC Cosmetics celebrates 25 years of VIVA GLAM lipstick initiative by revamping its first Viva Glam I shade in a limited edition packaging.

MAC VIVA GLAM Lipstick was originally created to help fund HIV and AIDS research. Overtime MAC Cosmetics donated 100% of earnings from each lipstick sold to global HIV/ AIDS programs since 1994.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics, Bloomingdale’s, MAC UK

MAC Viva Glam 25th-Anniversary Lipstick 2019

The original matte brownish-red VIVA GLAM I Lipstick, outfitted in special-edition 25th-anniversary ruby glitter for even more glamour than ever before! Every cent of the selling price of VIVA GLAM Lipstick is donated to the M·A·C VIVA GLAM Fund to support the health and rights of people of All Ages, All Races and All Genders.

MAC VIVA GLAM Lipstick – Limited Edition – $19.50

  • VIVA GLAM I – intense brownish blue-red (Matte) (Repromote)

SHOP THE POST


