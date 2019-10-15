Hello lovelies!

I’m sure you’ve already seen the new Tom Ford Soleil Neige Holiday 2019 Collection by now but how about this gorgeous Tom Ford BadAss Eyeshadow Quad also a Holiday 2019 makeup release? Tom Ford BadAss eyeshadow quad will be joining Tom Ford BadAss range later this month. Anyone who already tried Tom Ford BadAss mascara will probably be buying this palette as well.

Japan Launch Date – 18 October 2019 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA at SEPHORA,Neiman Marcus Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Barneys, Selfridges, Harrods, SAKS

Tom Ford BadAss Eyeshadow Quad Holiday 2019

I don’t have an international launch date for this BadAss Eye Color Quad yet but I’m hoping it will launch in U.S. and Europe by the end of this month.

Tom Ford BadAss eyeshadow quad contains four deep violet, neutral, grey and black colors that create a fascinating eye makeup. This holiday 2019 eyeshadow quad will be ideal to create a beautiful smoky eye.

It really calls my name and I consider buying it. If I’ll see it in stores I’ll definitely post live swatches on Instagram just like I did for other Holiday 2019 Makeup Collections.