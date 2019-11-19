Home Beauty Fenty Beauty Trophy Wife Set + Fairy Bomb Holiday 2019 Collection
Fenty Beauty Trophy Wife Set + Fairy Bomb Holiday 2019 Collection

November 19, 2019

Hello beauties!

Later this week we’ll get to see the launch of Fenty Beauty Trophy Wife Set and Fairly Bomb. If you are crazy in love with golden shades, this set will definitely become irresistible.

Turn into the ultimate TROPHYWIFE for the holidaze with this cult-fave shade! #TROPHYWIFELIFE Kit is a 4 piece set of full-size KILLAWATT, GLOSSBOMB, a liquid eyeliner, and hyper-glitz lipstick, all in an ultra-lit gold shade, with a patent leather makeup bag.

We ain’t done yet! Your fave TROPHYWIFE shade is dropping in our FAIRYBOMB shimmer powder formula, too!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK & International Launch Date – 22 November 2019 at Fenty Beauty |6 December 2019 at SEPHORA, Harvey Nichols

 

Fenty Beauty Trophy Wife Set + Fairy Bomb Holiday 2019 Collection

Trophy Wife Life Kit – Limited Edition – $69.00

Live that Trophy Wife Life this season with this giftworthy limited-edition set inspired by Fenty Beauty’s iconic gold shade Trophy Wife. The set includes full-size must-haves for eyes, cheeks, and lips, all in Fenty Beauty’s universal iconic gold shade, luxuriously packed in a chic black patent leather bag.

  • Trophy Wife Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
  • Trophy Wife Gloss Bomb
  • Trophy Wife Hyper-Metallic Liquid Eyeliner
  • Trophy Wife Hyper-Glit Lipstick

 

Trophy Wife Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder – Limited Edition – $28.00

  • Trophy Wife 3D metallic, gold shimmer powder

 

genevieve November 20, 2019 - 3:13 am

Trophy Wife? Isn’t there a better name for a collection than this?

