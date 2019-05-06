Hello beauties!
You know the Summer is close when brands are starting to release a multitude of bronzers, highlighters and even body highlighters that are meant to give you that Bronze Goddess summer look. The latest release from Tarte is the new Sugar Rush Fresh&Frosted Highlighter Palette. Get closer, I have swatches after the jump!
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at TARTE
Tarte Sugar Rush Fresh & Frosted Highlighter Palette – New – $23.00 / £23.00
Get a glazed donut glow with this fresh-baked three-pan highlighter palette that lets you mix & match for your own custom color.
Includes three shades:
- Iced – white gold shimmer
- Frosted – gold shimmer
- Glazed – rose gold shimmer
Basically if you are after intensely pigmented highlighters with the effect of a liquid then you may have found your palette. Tarte Sugar Rush Fresh&Frosted Highlighter Palette promises a mess-free application of powder.
Enjoy swatches of Tarte Sugar Rush Fresh&Frosted Highlighter Palette….