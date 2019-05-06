Hello sweeties!

If you are getting ready for Summer or for your next holiday, here’s a new Clinique Beach Bag Essentials Set that could save some space in your luggage. Basically you get not only a colorful Clinique beach bag but also a bunch of makeup and skincare essentials for your days on the beach. 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Get ready for Summer with Clinique Beach Bag Essentials Set

A deluxe set of skin care and makeup products by Clinique for just $29.50 with any Clinique purchase—an over $130 value.

Set includes:

Rinse-Off Foaming Cleanser (1.7 oz.)

Full-size Super City Block Oil-Free Daily Face Protector SPF 40 (1.4 oz.)

Full-size High Impact Waterproof Mascara in Black (0.28 oz.)

Full-size limited-edition All About Shadow Quad (0.16 oz.)

True Bronze Pressed Powder Bronzer in Sunkissed (0.11 oz.)

Pop Lip Color + Primer in Love Pop (0.08 oz.)