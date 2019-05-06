Home Beauty Get ready for Summer with Clinique Beach Bag Essentials Set
Get ready for Summer with Clinique Beach Bag Essentials Set

May 6, 2019

Hello sweeties!

If you are getting ready for Summer or for your next holiday, here’s a new Clinique Beach Bag Essentials Set that could save some space in your luggage. Basically you get not only a colorful Clinique beach bag but also a bunch of makeup and skincare essentials for your days on the beach. 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Get ready for Summer with Clinique Beach Bag Essentials Set

Clinique Beach Bag Essentials Set – $29.50 / £25.00

A deluxe set of skin care and makeup products by Clinique for just $29.50 with any Clinique purchase—an over $130 value.

Set includes:

  • Rinse-Off Foaming Cleanser (1.7 oz.)
  • Full-size Super City Block Oil-Free Daily Face Protector SPF 40 (1.4 oz.)
  • Full-size High Impact Waterproof Mascara in Black (0.28 oz.)
  • Full-size limited-edition All About Shadow Quad (0.16 oz.)
  • True Bronze Pressed Powder Bronzer in Sunkissed (0.11 oz.)
  • Pop Lip Color + Primer in Love Pop (0.08 oz.)

