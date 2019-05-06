Hello sweeties!
If you are getting ready for Summer or for your next holiday, here’s a new Clinique Beach Bag Essentials Set that could save some space in your luggage. Basically you get not only a colorful Clinique beach bag but also a bunch of makeup and skincare essentials for your days on the beach. 🙂
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom
Get ready for Summer with Clinique Beach Bag Essentials Set
Clinique Beach Bag Essentials Set – $29.50 / £25.00
A deluxe set of skin care and makeup products by Clinique for just $29.50 with any Clinique purchase—an over $130 value.
Set includes:
- Rinse-Off Foaming Cleanser (1.7 oz.)
- Full-size Super City Block Oil-Free Daily Face Protector SPF 40 (1.4 oz.)
- Full-size High Impact Waterproof Mascara in Black (0.28 oz.)
- Full-size limited-edition All About Shadow Quad (0.16 oz.)
- True Bronze Pressed Powder Bronzer in Sunkissed (0.11 oz.)
- Pop Lip Color + Primer in Love Pop (0.08 oz.)