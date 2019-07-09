Home Beauty Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Foil Finger Paint Trios Available NOW
Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Foil Finger Paint Trios Available NOW

July 9, 2019

Hello lovelies!

These new Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Foil Finger Paint Trios look so summery, fresh and pigmented. They just became available at Tarte!

Foil yourself with these pocket palettes packed with pigment! Each trio is inspired by starry, beachy nights and feature a range of rich, warm and cool tones that melt onto the lid with your finger.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at TARTE Cosmetics

Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Foil Finger Paint Trios Available NOW

Rainforest of the Sea Foil Finger Paint Trios – £21.00

Each palette includes 2 foil formulas and 1 gel glitter topper. Features plush and pigmented foil formulas that you can apply with your fingers. The unique glitter gel toppers transform any look.

  • Lunar
  • Milky Way
  • Bahamas

Enjoy more photos and swatches of Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Foil Finger Paint Trios…

