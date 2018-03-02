Tarte Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

Hello sweeties!

Tarte Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette can easily be one of the cutest palettes of this season. This mermaid-inspired eyeshadow palette contains 14 matte and metallic shades, all stashed in a dreamy, iridescent seashell compact.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora (Exclusive)

Tarte Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette

Create looks fit for a sea siren with these glimmering neutrals, jewel tones, and aquatic hues in matte and metallic formulas. With Amazonian clay and mineral pigments, the creamy powder formulas blend beautifully, while balancing skin on lids to prevent pigment from creasing or fading.

Nude Beach – Pale gold luster

– Pale gold luster Shore Thing – Sienna

– Sienna Frose – Rose gold luster

– Rose gold luster Beach Please – Maroon luster

– Maroon luster Mermosa – Warm gold

– Warm gold Cavern – Burgundy luster

– Burgundy luster Fin-tastic – Antique bronze

– Antique bronze Sandbar – Milk chocolate

– Milk chocolate Salt Water – Pale taupe luster

– Pale taupe luster Shipwreck – Mahogany

– Mahogany Shell Yea – Bronze luster

– Bronze luster Bubbles – Lilac duochrome

– Lilac duochrome Splash – Turquoise luster

– Turquoise luster Lagoon – Teal luster

SHOP THIS POST