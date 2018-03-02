Home Beauty Tarte Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette Swatches
Beauty

Tarte Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

March 2, 2018

Hello sweeties!

Tarte Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette can easily be one of the cutest palettes of this season. This mermaid-inspired eyeshadow palette contains 14 matte and metallic shades, all stashed in a dreamy, iridescent seashell compact.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora (Exclusive)

Tarte Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette

Be a Mermaid & Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00 (Sephora Exclusive)

Create looks fit for a sea siren with these glimmering neutrals, jewel tones, and aquatic hues in matte and metallic formulas. With Amazonian clay and mineral pigments, the creamy powder formulas blend beautifully, while balancing skin on lids to prevent pigment from creasing or fading.

  • Nude Beach – Pale gold luster
  • Shore Thing – Sienna
  • Frose – Rose gold luster
  • Beach Please – Maroon luster
  • Mermosa – Warm gold
  • Cavern – Burgundy luster
  • Fin-tastic – Antique bronze
  • Sandbar – Milk chocolate
  • Salt Water – Pale taupe luster
  • Shipwreck – Mahogany
  • Shell Yea – Bronze luster
  • Bubbles – Lilac duochrome
  • Splash – Turquoise luster
  • Lagoon – Teal luster

