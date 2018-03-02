Smashbox The Cali Contour Palette 2018

Hello lovelies!
Smashbox came out with a new blush, highlighter and contour palette. Smashbox The Cali Contour Palette is a 6-well contour kit is pigment-packed with blendable highlighter, bronzer & blush powders. Use these versatile shades to create an effortlessly lifted neutral look or a warm, just cruised-down-the-coast glow!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Smashbox
Smashbox The Cali Contour Palette – New – $39.00
Shades:
- Contour
- Shimmer
- Matte Bronze
- Highlight
- Shimmer Bronze
- Matte Blush
