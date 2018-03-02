Home Beauty Smashbox The Cali Contour Palette 2018
Beauty

Smashbox The Cali Contour Palette 2018

March 2, 2018

Hello lovelies!

Smashbox came out with a new blush, highlighter and contour palette. Smashbox The Cali Contour Palette is a 6-well contour kit is pigment-packed with blendable highlighter, bronzer & blush powders. Use these versatile shades to create an effortlessly lifted neutral look or a warm, just cruised-down-the-coast glow!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Smashbox

Smashbox The Cali Contour Palette – New – $39.00

Shades:

  • Contour
  • Shimmer
  • Matte Bronze
  • Highlight
  • Shimmer Bronze
  • Matte Blush

