Smashbox The Cali Contour Palette 2018

Smashbox came out with a new blush, highlighter and contour palette. Smashbox The Cali Contour Palette is a 6-well contour kit is pigment-packed with blendable highlighter, bronzer & blush powders. Use these versatile shades to create an effortlessly lifted neutral look or a warm, just cruised-down-the-coast glow!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Smashbox

Shades:

Contour

Shimmer

Matte Bronze

Highlight

Shimmer Bronze

Matte Blush

