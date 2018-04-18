Hello beauties!

I have the details for the upcoming MAC Puma 2018 Collection that launches next month. More than this, as I posted earlier on Instagram, I have swatches of MAC Puma lipsticks. This is surely a fun collaboration, resulted in three lipsticks. Check everything out after the jump.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – May 2018 at MAC Cosmetics

MAC Puma Collection 2018 Swatches

M∙A∙C joins forces with PUMA to introduce three special-edition Suede sneakers in the hues of our most legendary Lipsticks. Kick back with the sweet peachy beige of Crème d’Nude, the dramatic coral red of Lady Danger, or the daring burgundy of Sin as they take their place on sneakers steeped in old-school cool. Beauty meets movement to create style that will always move us.

Puma for MAC Sneaker – Limited Edition – $90.00

Lady Danger – coral-red

– coral-red Creme d’Nude – peach beige

– peach beige Sin – deep blue red

Enjoy more photos…