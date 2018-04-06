Hello pretties!

Exactly three weeks from today we will be able to welcome SUQQU Summer 2018 UK Exclusive Gradation Couture Collection. The colors are right up my alley but I’m still curious to see and swatch everything in person. Next week I’ll be able to show you some of these new products and reviews will follow shortly.

For Summer 2018 SUQQU has chosen a palette of contrasting shades, made up of bright and bold colors that are striking yet wearable. Contrasting soft pinks pastels are partnered with nude and brown tones, to create a palette that offers both bold and soft looks.

Incorporating both shimmer and matte textures, this collection is fun, spontaneous and young in spirit. The collection focuses on a fresh look for Spring / Summer with fresh eyes and fresh skin with a twist.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 26 April 2018 exclusively at Selfridges | 10 May 2018 at Harrods, Fenwick of Bond Street

SUQQU Summer 2018 UK Exclusive Gradation Couture

I know so many SUQQU fans are excited about this collection and yes this is just the UK Exclusive one, more like a capsule collection.

SUQQU Summer 2018 Collection will follow up in May so stay tuned for those news as well.

From this collection I’m very intrigued by the blush. It surely looks super pigmented in the photos and in the pan as well but knowing SUQQU I can assure you it’s wearable for fair and light skin as well. Here are more details about these upcoming beauties that I bet will flew off the counters so fast.

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes – £46.00

No.116 Shakuyousa (Burning Sand) – shimmering coral orange gradation with a hint of pink. Matte burgundy for natural and show-stopping eyes this summer.

– shimmering coral orange gradation with a hint of pink. Matte burgundy for natural and show-stopping eyes this summer. No.117 Natsukasumi (Summer Mist) – shimmering rose pink with a hint of silver. Soft gold blends well and the two violet hues are matte to design softly defined eyes.

SUQQU Pure Color Blush – £32.00

No.107 Hoteribeni (Flushed Cheeks) – a blusher with gradation effect, from deep berry to soft coral pink. A hint of rose gold blends naturally to the skin for beautifully soft fresh look.

SUQQU Extra Glow Lipstick – £25.00

No.110 Kouki (Summer Light) – soft peach

– soft peach No.111 Koihanabi (Fireworks) – vivid ultra pink

Enjoy more photos…