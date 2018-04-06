Hello beauties!

Just a quick shout-out to the new MAC Mineralize Collection Spring 2018 that is going to drop this month. I actually spotted a few shades earlier on Bloomingdale’s. The collection drops in Asia on 20 April so we should see the items pretty soon worldwide as well.

MAC Mineralize Collection Spring 2018

A luxurious, slow-baked, velvety soft, domed face powder with a radiant finish. Strategically buff on to add highlights to the high points of the face, or blend all over for a sheer luminous polish to the skin. Features the M·A·C Multi-Mineral Complex and vitamin E.

There will be four shades presented as a limited edition. Among them Barely Dressed and Warm Aura.

Baked minerals refined into a powder formula provide an exceptionally sheer application. Lightweight formula glides onto skin to achieve luminous color that builds lightly, layer after layer, without heavy coverage.

Some of the new shades are Sweet Enough, Happy Go Rosie, Bubbles.

