SUQQU New Pure Colour Blush for Summer 2019

May 7, 2019

Hello beauties!

I haven’t talked about SUQQU in a while and while I was browsing Selfridges I stumbled upon this exclusive. SUQQU New Pure Colour Blush is sweet thing for the Summer season. I like the combination of shades and being familiar with SUQQU products I know this will work for my light skin tone as well.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now exclusively to Selfridges

 

SUQQU Pure Colour Blush – New – £34.00 (Exclusive to Selfridges)

Using gradation to create extra-pure colouration and clear radiance, cult Japanese brand SUQQU has introduced new limited-edition shades in to its Pure Colour Blush collection for 2017.

Formulated with translucent, finely-grained powder particles, it shows pure, true and vibrant on skin as the shades gradate from a subtle glow to a rich hue. An infusion of a generous amount of emollient oils allows a smooth, non-powdery finish.

  • Prismatic Bronzer
