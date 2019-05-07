Home Beauty By Terry Blair Breitenstein Palette Bronzer Blush Eyeshadow
By Terry Blair Breitenstein Palette Bronzer Blush Eyeshadow

May 7, 2019

Hello beauties!

When Art meets Makeup. BY TERRY presents its brand-new artistic palette created in collaboration with famous fashion illustrator Blair Breitenstein.

So there you have it By Terry Blair Breitenstein Palette which is a multi use one that works as a bronzer, blusher and eyeshadow.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, ByTerry

By Terry Blair Breitenstein Palette Bronzer Blush Eyeshadow – Limited Edition – £48.00

ByTerry teams up with fashion illustrator Blair Breitenstein to bring you the perfect fusion of art and makeup in the form of this palette. Presented in an exclusive illustrated sleeve, the custom-designed packaging perfectly captures the elegant yet abstract nature of her work in layered watercolours that use pigments taken from the palette.

Inside, the trio of dazzling powders come in a lightweight, blendable and creamy texture for eyes and cheeks.

