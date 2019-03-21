Hello babes!

I have the pleasure to announce the upcoming launch of Pat McGrath EYEdols Singles. We can finally choose from a multitude of Pat McGrath single eyeshadows which will be available in three tempting textures. 17 sublime shades with finishes from metallic, shimmer and matte. Which are going to be your choices? 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 28 March 2019 at Pat McGrath | April 2019 at Selfridges

Pat McGrath EYEdols Eyeshadow Singles for March 2019

Legendary Makeup Artist Pat McGrath indulges in iconic eye-dolatry with the sublime splendour of 17 *NEW* EYEdols™ Eye Shadow Singles. Heralding the rapturous return of 11 shadows from her original palettes plus six incendiary new couture colour creations — a divine array of smooth pigments, tempting textures and haute hues, ranging from glittering golds and molten metallics to divinely decadent ruby, turquoise, ultra violets and onyx — sinfully saturated to transcend the spectrum. “This legendary collection allows you to build your own elite eye shadow empire,” says McGrath, “a salacious spread of single shadows and highly-advanced formulations that infinitely transform the eyes with a lush, sensorial application and supernatural effects.” A scintillating sight, McGrath’s EYEdols™ made their transcendent debut across FW19 runways in New York, London, Milan and Paris. Shades ‘LAPIS LUXURY,’ ‘PURPLE REIGN’ and ‘SYNTHETICA’ delivered a riot of electric blue and purple eyes at Anna Sui, while ‘STATUESQUE,’ a silky suede taupe, ignited legendary lid moments at Prada, Versace, and Stella McCartney. At Chloé and Valentino, ‘BURNISHED HONEY,’ ‘ROSE VENUS,’ and ‘CELESTIAL,’ added a touch of modern French glamour. “With undercurrents ranging from surreally sublime femininity to mesmerising modernity to ravishing rebellion, the Fall 2019 ready-to-wear shows were the perfect atmosphere to put my new EYEdols™ through their paces.” McGrath says. 11 of Mother’s most coveted shadows join six transcendent *NEW* hues to fete the eyes unlike ever before. This exquisitely curated, swoon-worthy selection features a sublime array of decadent shades, including multidimensional jewels, brilliant gleaming metals and deified modern mattes. The hybrid cream-infused powder formulations release infinitely smooth and extremely blendable pigments that glide on in a single stunning stroke, for sinfully seamless color transitions that transform with unprecedented buildability. EYEdols Eyeshadow Singles – New – $25.00 Shades: Statuesque – Suede neutral taupe (Matte) (New)

