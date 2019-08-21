Hello lovelies!

SUQQU Holiday 2019 Makeup Sets will feature two gorgeous red and warm orange makeup coffrets. Each set contains popular items of SUQQU makeup like Designing Color Eyes eyeshadow quads, liquid eye shadows and lip glosses. Each set will be accompanied by a colorful makeup pouch.

UK / Asia Launch Date – November 2019 at Selfrdiges, Harrods

SUQQU Holiday 2019 Makeup Sets

SUQQU Flame Red & Twinkle Gold – Limited Edition

The set contains a full size Designing Color Eyes eyeshadow palette in a combination of pink, gold and light brown shades, along with a mini size liquid eyeshadow and a mini size red lip gloss. The entire set comes in a luxurious red makeup pouch.

SUQQU Calm Orange & Starry Move – Limited Edition

The same as the previous kit this one features a full size Designing Color Eyes eyeshadow palette in peachy, violet and brown shades. The two minis are a lilac liquid eye shadow and a darker red lip gloss all presented in orange party makeup pouch.

