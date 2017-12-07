Home Beauty Smashbox Photo Edit Eye Shadow Trios Spring 2018
Beauty

Smashbox Photo Edit Eye Shadow Trios Spring 2018

December 7, 2017

Hello beauties!

Smashbox Photo Edit Eye Shadow Trios is available at Sephora for VIB Rouges and tomorrow for everyone else. This is a new collection of pigment-packed eyeshadow trios that is also available (online only) as a gift set.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

Smashbox Photo Edit Eye Shadow Trios Spring 2018

Photo Edit Trio Gift Set – New & Limited Edition – $165.00 (Online Only)

An exclusive set of 10 pigment-packed eyeshadow trios, with perfectly coordinated shades you can use to create complete looks in a snap.

Give the ultimate eyeshadow gift—or divide the set into a few for you and a few for your crew. Smashbox’s new Photo Edit Eyeshadows are ultra-portable, mini eye palettes that come in a range of shades and finishes. Create everyday looks with wearable neutrals and two Nudie Pic trios formulated to complement many skin tones and deliver an instantly contoured eye. Use the color-coordinated trios to easily create day-to-night looks for holiday parties and beyond.

Photo Edit Eye Shadow Trio – New & Permanent – $22.00

These ultra-portable mini eye palettes come in a range of wearable neutrals, curated color combinations, and finishes. They’re designed to let you create day-to-night looks, easily. The super-blendable, richly-pigmented formulas are perfect for any occasion. Each camera lens compact includes a double dose of the shade you’ll use most, as well as a step-by-step how-to guide, making it easy to jump in and get started.

  • #Goals – 2 sheen-stealing metallics + 1 deep shimmer
  • #Repost – 2 duochrome pearls + 1 shimmer transformer
  • Double Tap – ultra-wearable shimmer neutrals + 1 rich matte cocoa
  • Holy Crop – desert-inspired matte, metallic, & shimmer shades
  • It’s Fire – brilliant, sun-drenched metallics
  • Night Shoot – versatile neutrals with 2 mattes + 1 shimmer
  • Nudie Pic (Deep) – subtle, natural contour with deep shades
  • Nudie Pic (Fair) – subtle, natural contour with fair shades
  • Nudie Pic (Light) – subtle, natural contour with light shades
  • Nudie Pic (Medium) – subtle, natural contour with medium shades
  • Punked – 1 fierce foil + 2 electrifying mattes
  • Showmance – a mix of shimmery & metallic bronze & olive tones
  • Snap Queen – 2 soft shimmers + 1 rich matte

SHOP THIS POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Smashbox 8 Hours Waterproof Makeup Collection for Summer...

May 8, 2010

YSL Tatouage Couture Fall 2017 Pre-Order Now

August 8, 2017

Kinetics Street Gang Nail Polish – Review, Swatches,...

November 13, 2013

Isadora Matt Metallic Liquid Lipstick Fall 2017

August 10, 2017

Isadora Strobing Face Glow 2016 Collection

July 15, 2016

Orly Fancy Fuchsia Nail Polish – Review, Swatches,...

January 31, 2014

Senna Summer 2013 Sunglow Collection – Preview, Photos...

August 4, 2013

Shine on…with the Metallic Effect of Orly’s Foil...

February 12, 2010

Laura Mercier White Magic Collection Holiday 2013

September 15, 2013

Urban Decay Alice Through the Looking Glass Summer...

April 20, 2016

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet