Hello pretties!

Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick collection for Spring 2018 just dropped. A seductive, ultra-matte lipstick line featuring 24 shades with intense pigmentation. You’ll get an intense coverage in a single-stroke and a long-lasting, creamy comfort.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick Spring 2018

Modern matte lipstick so seductive in color, touch, and texture, the sensation is irresistible. Mattifying powders and silky conditioners envelop your lips in the softness and comfort of velour, sans drying and cracking. The collection of 24 vivid, full-coverage shades provide intense color with a dramatic, matte finish. The slim precision bullet allows formula to grab and glide over lips, defining and filling in one seamless stroke, while the built-in shaper customizes tip for precision lining and detailed filling. It is ideal for creating edgy effects and everyday extremes, with no liner needed.

Boss – eggplant purple

– eggplant purple Bring It – bluish pink

– bluish pink Clique – reddish pink

– reddish pink Control – brick red

– brick red Cool – creamsicle orange

– creamsicle orange Dare – dark purple

– dark purple Dominate – blue red

– blue red Extreme – deep blue purple

– deep blue purple Fab – neon pink

– neon pink Fatale – deep berry

– deep berry Fierce – chocolate

– chocolate Fire – red orange

– red orange Fresh – deep pinky nude

– deep pinky nude Goals – light pink

– light pink Hot – reddish berry

– reddish berry It Girl – fuchsia pink

– fuchsia pink On Point – neon orange

– neon orange Power – burgundy

– burgundy Queen – magenta berry

– magenta berry Respect – light beige nude

– light beige nude Rock – dark chocolate

– dark chocolate Ruthless – light pinky nude

– light pinky nude Stylin – coral orange

– coral orange Vibe – medium beige nude

