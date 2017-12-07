Hello pretties!
Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick collection for Spring 2018 just dropped. A seductive, ultra-matte lipstick line featuring 24 shades with intense pigmentation. You’ll get an intense coverage in a single-stroke and a long-lasting, creamy comfort.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora
Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick Spring 2018
Modern matte lipstick so seductive in color, touch, and texture, the sensation is irresistible. Mattifying powders and silky conditioners envelop your lips in the softness and comfort of velour, sans drying and cracking. The collection of 24 vivid, full-coverage shades provide intense color with a dramatic, matte finish. The slim precision bullet allows formula to grab and glide over lips, defining and filling in one seamless stroke, while the built-in shaper customizes tip for precision lining and detailed filling. It is ideal for creating edgy effects and everyday extremes, with no liner needed.
Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick – New & Permanent – $28.00
- Boss – eggplant purple
- Bring It – bluish pink
- Clique – reddish pink
- Control – brick red
- Cool – creamsicle orange
- Dare – dark purple
- Dominate – blue red
- Extreme – deep blue purple
- Fab – neon pink
- Fatale – deep berry
- Fierce – chocolate
- Fire – red orange
- Fresh – deep pinky nude
- Goals – light pink
- Hot – reddish berry
- It Girl – fuchsia pink
- On Point – neon orange
- Power – burgundy
- Queen – magenta berry
- Respect – light beige nude
- Rock – dark chocolate
- Ruthless – light pinky nude
- Stylin – coral orange
- Vibe – medium beige nude
SHOP THIS POST