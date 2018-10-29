Hello beauties!

Today, bright and early I was unboxing the new Preen for Elizabeth Arden Designer Gift Holiday 2018 which arrived at my doorstep. This is another wonderful collaboration that comes to you as a gift with purchase during the holiday 2018 season.

Since it will be available in a limited edition, I hurried to post a more detailed video on my #igtv. Make sure to check it out as I’m showing you all the products included in this wonderful, floral Preen bag. You get to try a lot of Elizabeth Arden skincare products and because they come in travel size formats you can easily keep them in your bag throughout the day. Keep on reading to find out all the juicy details.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 1 November 2018 exclusively at Debenhams

Preen for Elizabeth Arden Designer Gift Holiday 2018

There was a time when florals were saved for spring time – now designers are keeping patterns in bloom well into the autumn. The Preen for Elizabeth Arden designer gift is the perfect way to amp up you florals with a dark, dramatic twist this Autumn / Winter 2018.

This gorgeous gift includes the perfect kit to help your skin survive the colder months. It can be yours when you purchase two Elizabeth Arden products, one to be skincare.

Housed in a gorgeous Preen bag, featuring on trend florals, the set contains:

Grance Entrance Mascara 2.5 ml

Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant 15 ml

Superstart Skin Renewal Booster 5 ml

Superstart Probiotic Cleanser Whip to Clay 50 ml

My Fifth Avenue Eau de Parfum 1.5 ml

Apart from this standard gift products that come in every bag, you can also choose between:

Prevage AA + Intensive Repair Daily Serum 5 ml

Prevage AA Day Cream SPF 30 15 ml

or

Advanced Ceramide Face Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum – 7 pieces

Ceramide Lift & Firm Day Cream SPF 30 – 15 ml

My set contains the Prevage Cream and Serum. I’ve already used their Day Cream in the past along with the eye cream from the same range. Actually the eye cream I purchased again and just finished it 2 months ago.

I’m actually very curious to try the new Ceramide Face Capsules with retinol. Yes, the new one that come in the pink capsules. A few years back I used their Advanced Ceramide Face Capsules and absolutely loved them. I couldn’t enjoy them for more than a month though, as my mum quietly and surely transferred them to her beauty cabinet. 🙂

