Hello lovelies!

Pat McGrath Sublime and Subversive Mini Palettes just launched at Sephora. I don’t know about you but when I’m thinking Pat McGrath makeup I’m not expecting only quality makeup but also luxurious, chic packaging. I’m really curious to know what you do you guys think as Pat has really amazed me with this new white, semi-transparent packaging.

To be honest, to me it just looks cheap, the palettes appear as testers. It just gives me the impression of an unfinished product. The price has gone down so these are more affordable if you haven’t tried Pat McGrath eyeshadows before. I just hope the quality of the shadows remained untouched and we can benefit from the same luxurious formula and texture.

U.S. / UK & International – Now at SEPHORA

Pat McGrath Sublime & Subversive Mini Palettes Now at Sephora

A curated collection of five luxe shades to unlock the secrets of Pat McGrath’s backstage kit in a sleek, compact, on-the-go palette. These hybrid, cream-infused, powder formulations release infinitely-smooth and extremely-blendable pigments for seamless color transitions with unprecedented buildability. Fete your eyes with uninhibited color that structures, designs, and defines with incendiary flashes of pearl and dazzling effects.

Sublime Eye Shadow Palette Mini – $28.00 (Sephora Exclusive)

Editor’s Note: The palette contains all previously released shades, so I’ve pulled together swatches from previous releases (Pat McGrath has been consistent and reliable from launch to launch, but sometimes there can be deviations between releases based on my general experience across brands and products!).

Sinful Platinum gold metallic (Decadence)

Platinum gold metallic (Decadence) Illicit Deep brown matte with gold sparkle (Sublime Bronze Ambition)

Deep brown matte with gold sparkle (Sublime Bronze Ambition) Gold Nectar Gleaming golden bronze metallic (Subversive La Vie En Rose)

Gleaming golden bronze metallic (Subversive La Vie En Rose) Corruption Fiery bronze duo chrome (Sublime Bronze Temptation)

Fiery bronze duo chrome (Sublime Bronze Temptation) Sextrovert Brilliant bronze metallic (Subliminal Platinum Bronze)

Subversive Eye Shadow Palette Mini – $28.00 (Sephora Exclusive)

