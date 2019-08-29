Home Beauty Pat McGrath Sublime & Subversive Mini Palettes Now at Sephora
Beauty

Pat McGrath Sublime & Subversive Mini Palettes Now at Sephora

August 29, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Pat McGrath Sublime and Subversive Mini Palettes just launched at Sephora. I don’t know about you but when I’m thinking Pat McGrath makeup I’m not expecting only quality makeup but also luxurious, chic packaging. I’m really curious to know what you do you guys think as Pat has really amazed me with this new white, semi-transparent packaging.

To be honest, to me it just looks cheap, the palettes appear as testers. It just gives me the impression of an unfinished product. The price has gone down so these are more affordable if you haven’t tried Pat McGrath eyeshadows before. I just hope the quality of the shadows remained untouched and we can benefit from the same luxurious formula and texture.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK & International – Now at SEPHORA

Pat McGrath Sublime & Subversive Mini Palettes Now at Sephora

A curated collection of five luxe shades to unlock the secrets of Pat McGrath’s backstage kit in a sleek, compact, on-the-go palette. These hybrid, cream-infused, powder formulations release infinitely-smooth and extremely-blendable pigments for seamless color transitions with unprecedented buildability. Fete your eyes with uninhibited color that structures, designs, and defines with incendiary flashes of pearl and dazzling effects.

Sublime Eye Shadow Palette Mini – $28.00 (Sephora Exclusive)

Editor’s Note: The palette contains all previously released shades, so I’ve pulled together swatches from previous releases (Pat McGrath has been consistent and reliable from launch to launch, but sometimes there can be deviations between releases based on my general experience across brands and products!).

  • Sinful Platinum gold metallic (Decadence)
  • Illicit Deep brown matte with gold sparkle (Sublime Bronze Ambition)
  • Gold Nectar Gleaming golden bronze metallic (Subversive La Vie En Rose)
  • Corruption Fiery bronze duo chrome (Sublime Bronze Temptation)
  • Sextrovert Brilliant bronze metallic (Subliminal Platinum Bronze)

Subversive Eye Shadow Palette Mini – $28.00 (Sephora Exclusive)

Editor’s Note: The palette contains all previously released shades, so I’ve pulled together swatches from previous releases (Pat McGrath has been consistent and reliable from launch to launch, but sometimes there can be deviations between releases based on my general experience across brands and products!).

  • Lapis Luxury Multidimensional turquoise metallic (Decadence)
  • Blue Blood Deepened burgundy sheen (Decadence)
  • Gold Standard Metallic 24-karat gold (Decadence / Subversive Metalmorphosis)
  • Synthetica Sparkling purple metallic (Single)
  • Crimson Fire Rebellious ruby metallic (Single)

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Senna Dawn Brilliant Bronze – Review, Swatches &...

November 19, 2013

Essie Spring 2017 Gel Couture Ballet Nudes

December 27, 2016

Illamasqua Spring 2013 I’mperfection Collection – Official Info...

February 1, 2013

Essence Spring 2018 Wood You Love Me? Collection

December 12, 2017

Chanel Summer 2017 Les Beiges Collection First Look

February 7, 2017

MustaeV Skin Eyeshadow Review, Swatches, Photos

September 16, 2016

MAC Star Trek Fall 2016 Collection Color Story

May 25, 2016

Jill Stuart Summer 2013 Skip Over the Rainbow...

April 14, 2013

MAC Transformed Summer 2016 Collection

April 8, 2016

Hello Kitty Spring 2015 Collection

March 22, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.