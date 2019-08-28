Hello beauties!

Armani Passione Red Maestro Fall 2019 Collection celebrates the launch of the new Armani Si Passione Red Maestro fragrance along with a limited edition of Passione Liquid Lipstick.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now @myer.com| beginning September 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus Selfridges, Harrods

Armani Passione Red Maestro Fall 2019 Collection

Si Passione Red Maestro EDP – New – $149 for 50 ml

The iconic, passionate fragrance enriched a solar facet and adorned with a satin ribbon.

Embrace the passionate power of the S woman with a limited edition reimagining of the S Passione fragrance by Giorgio Armani. Empowered and feminine, the perfume’s blackcurrant signature is enriched with pink pepper essence and faceted with a solar jasmine accord and musky notes.

S is an intense, uncompromising scent for a confident woman willing to make extreme choices – a woman who dares to say yes.

For this limited edition, the iconic S bottle is decorated with a red satiny ribbon in spired by Haute Couture collections. The colour red is emblematic of S Passiones attitude and essence. Red as a sign of vitality, red as a signal of passion. Red to wish you good and positiveness says Giorgio Armani. Red is also the colour of passion and of love – passion that makes your heart beat faster.

Passione Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick – Limited Edition – £31.00

Giorgio Armani introduces Lip Maestro, their first lip lacquer with a comfortable velvety texture and a radiant finish. Lips appear instantly plumper and radiant.

The sensual, non-sticky texture offers hydration and comfort. Concentrated pigments permeate the gel formula, offering an intense, seductive, illuminating lip stain.

No.408