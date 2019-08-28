Home Beauty Armani Passione Red Maestro Fall 2019 Collection
Beauty

Armani Passione Red Maestro Fall 2019 Collection

August 28, 2019

Hello beauties!

Armani Passione Red Maestro Fall 2019 Collection celebrates the launch of the new Armani Si Passione Red Maestro fragrance along with a limited edition of Passione Liquid Lipstick.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now @myer.com| beginning September 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus Selfridges, Harrods

 

Armani Passione Red Maestro Fall 2019 Collection

Si Passione Red Maestro EDP – New – $149 for 50 ml

The iconic, passionate fragrance enriched a solar facet and adorned with a satin ribbon.

Embrace the passionate power of the S woman with a limited edition reimagining of the S Passione fragrance by Giorgio Armani. Empowered and feminine, the perfume’s blackcurrant signature is enriched with pink pepper essence and faceted with a solar jasmine accord and musky notes.

S is an intense, uncompromising scent for a confident woman willing to make extreme choices – a woman who dares to say yes.

RELATED: Armani Men Skincare Fall 2019 Collection

For this limited edition, the iconic S bottle is decorated with a red satiny ribbon in spired by Haute Couture collections. The colour red is emblematic of S Passiones attitude and essence. Red as a sign of vitality, red as a signal of passion. Red to wish you good and positiveness says Giorgio Armani. Red is also the colour of passion and of love – passion that makes your heart beat faster.

Passione Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick – Limited Edition – £31.00

Giorgio Armani introduces Lip Maestro, their first lip lacquer with a comfortable velvety texture and a radiant finish. Lips appear instantly plumper and radiant.

The sensual, non-sticky texture offers hydration and comfort. Concentrated pigments permeate the gel formula, offering an intense, seductive, illuminating lip stain.

  • No.408
