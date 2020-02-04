Home Beauty MAC Petal Power Spring 2020 Collection – Available Now
Beauty

MAC Petal Power Spring 2020 Collection – Available Now

February 4, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

MAC Petal Power Spring 2020 Collection just launched in Taiwan and is a beautiful capsule collection in soft shades, just perfect to create a Valentine’s Day makeup look. I do think this is an Asia exclusive release but I’m still keeping my hopes up that it will turn out online somewhere else as well.

The entire collection is inspired by the gentle shades of the Cherry Blossom. I do love the soft pink packaging as it gives the entire collection a romantic touch. 🙂

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

AVAILABILITY

Taiwan Launch Date – Now at MAC TW |
Shop MAC products at Nordstrom, MAC , Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, MAC UK, SelfridgesHarrods

 

MAC Petal Power Spring 2020 Collection

Extra Dimension Skinfinish Powder – Limited Edition

  • Soft candlelit beige with multidimensional shimmer

Plenty of Pout Plumping Lip Gloss – Limited Edition

  • Coral Pink
  • Light Pink
  • Dark Pink

Prep + Prime Lip Balm – Limited Edition

Pre-makeup lip cream comes in special packaging for the first time! Contains multiple emollient, smooth moisturizing factors. It can effectively smooth the lip lines, make the lip gloss evenly and non-caking, and make the lip makeup more durable.

Lipstick – Limited Edition

  • Grapefruit Pink (Lustre)
  • Coral with Pink Duo Chrome (Frost)
  • Plum Pink

MAC Brush – Limited Edition

  • 127S makeup brush replaced with romantic pink packaging of spring cherry dance limited edition

Prep + Prime Fix + Spray – Limited Edition – 100 ml/ 3.4 fl oz

Lightweight mist, rich in vitamins and minerals, gently soothes the skin. Instantly enhances skin’s moisture retention while providing soft radiance and glowing makeup.

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Arabesque Spring 2013 Sparkling Lip Gloss – Info...

March 25, 2013

Estee Lauder Fall 2012 Makeup Collection – Sneak...

May 31, 2012

Illamasqua Spring 2013 I’mperfection Collection – Official Info...

February 1, 2013

Chanel SoHo Collection for Fall 2010 – Limited...

September 1, 2010

Illamasqua Nail Varnish Competition Winners Collection – Fall...

October 2, 2010

Smashbox Camera Ready BB Water SPF 30 and...

July 8, 2015

Shu Uemura New Instant Brightening Ultra-Light Mousse Base...

March 10, 2012

Illamasqua New Brush Range for Fall 2012 –...

August 14, 2012

ARTDECO Spring/ Summer 2013 Butterfly Dreams Collection –...

January 3, 2013

Max Factor Colour X-Pert Waterproof Eyeliner – Now...

June 21, 2012

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.