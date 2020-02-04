Hello beauties!

MAC Petal Power Spring 2020 Collection just launched in Taiwan and is a beautiful capsule collection in soft shades, just perfect to create a Valentine’s Day makeup look. I do think this is an Asia exclusive release but I’m still keeping my hopes up that it will turn out online somewhere else as well.

The entire collection is inspired by the gentle shades of the Cherry Blossom. I do love the soft pink packaging as it gives the entire collection a romantic touch. 🙂

MAC Petal Power Spring 2020 Collection

Extra Dimension Skinfinish Powder – Limited Edition

Soft candlelit beige with multidimensional shimmer

Plenty of Pout Plumping Lip Gloss – Limited Edition

Coral Pink

Light Pink

Dark Pink

Prep + Prime Lip Balm – Limited Edition

Pre-makeup lip cream comes in special packaging for the first time! Contains multiple emollient, smooth moisturizing factors. It can effectively smooth the lip lines, make the lip gloss evenly and non-caking, and make the lip makeup more durable.

Lipstick – Limited Edition

Grapefruit Pink (Lustre)

Coral with Pink Duo Chrome (Frost)

Plum Pink

MAC Brush – Limited Edition

127S makeup brush replaced with romantic pink packaging of spring cherry dance limited edition

Prep + Prime Fix + Spray – Limited Edition – 100 ml/ 3.4 fl oz

Lightweight mist, rich in vitamins and minerals, gently soothes the skin. Instantly enhances skin’s moisture retention while providing soft radiance and glowing makeup.