Hello beauties!

I gave you the first sneak peek of Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Collection on Instagram a few days back. Well was actually a closer look at the new Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio palette. Just keep on eye on my Instagram as I’ll post swatches next and a review here on the blog. 🙂

The legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath’s ultimate backstage secret for runway, red carpet and editorial radiance delivers precision luminescence for the face and body.

After illuminating the Valentino AW16 runway, the Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duos, Sublime Skin Highlighter Trio and BUFFER 003 Brush became instantly iconic among beauty junkies worldwide.

“I wanted to bring the sublime glow I have been creating for more than 25 years – with the purity and refinement that captures each model’s individuality – to everyday beauty,” McGrath says. “My secret is the system of custom blending and the endless combinations that Skin Fetish provides. This collection is dear to my heart, and I cannot wait for EVERYONE to turn their skin on.”

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 21 June 2018 @patmcgrath.com, Sephora

Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Collection June 2018

Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo – $55.00 The most in-demand highlighting system, Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo, returns in its original shades – pearlescent Nude and gleaming Golden – along with the new lustrous Bronze. Encased in a luxurious, dual-ended, white-haute lacquered stick adorned with McGrath’s signature hallmarks, each transformative duet stars as an incandescent highlighter and sublime balm that sets skin alight with incendiary elegance and celestial effects. The creamy Highlighter reflects and refracts light, serving iconic illumination realness. The transparent Balm – formulated with aloe and argan oils plus hyaluronic acid – delivers dewy divinity as it softens the skin. “Whether worn solo or à deux, these luxurious finishes satisfy every highlighting addiction,” McGrath says. “Take your glow to the fourth dimension as you paint with light across the face and body, and prepare for a legendary gleam that is out of this world.” Nude – pearlescent beige

– pearlescent beige Golden – gleaming gold

– gleaming gold Bronze – lustrous bronze

Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio – $68.00 Capture light and project illumination with a tempting palette of glistening highlighters — IRIDESCENT PINK 003, FINE GOLD 003 and BRONZE NECTAR 003 — that deliver a brilliant range of multidimensional effects. This proprietary hydrating hybrid formulation combines the best features of a gel-powder with a fluid texture. This futuristic triptych brightens with ravishingly revolutionary results, fueling your most sublime skin fantasies. Worn solo, each of these iconic shades radiate pure light, laying down a smooth veil of pure, even colour while accentuating bone structure. “When layered together, this tantalizing triple threat creates a gorgeous gleam, mimicking the reflection of light with glittering shine, ethereal luminosity and metallic brilliance,” McGrath says. “Layer over the Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo for the ultimate in aliengelic nirvana.” Iridescent Pink – (003) Iridescent pink

Iridescent pink Fine Gold – (003) Brilliant gold

Brilliant gold Bronze Nectar – (003) Rich bronze

Lip Fetish Lip Balm – $38.00 (Launching July 2018) The ultimate secret weapon for kissably-soft lips – the iconic Lip Fetish Lip Balm – is back, now shining in four new pearlescent shades: Nude Astral, Gold Astral, Bronze Astral and VR Pink Astral. This luminous, iridescent pout provocateur protects from free radicals with an antioxidant, vitamin-rich formula that glides on flawlessly, restoring softness and elasticity while serving major hydration. It repairs, restores and replenishes lips, keeping them sensually smooth and leaving them with a dewy, opaline finish. Encapsulated in a bespoke white-​lacquered bullet, this alluringly addictive balm is the captivating, covert key to a killer kiss. Nude Astral – Pearlescent pink

Pearlescent pink Gold Astral – Pearlescent gold

– Pearlescent gold Bronze Astral – Pearlescent bronze

Pearlescent bronze VR Pink Astral – Pearlescent mid-tone pink (Pat McGrath Exclusive)