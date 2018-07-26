Hello sweeties!

Pat McGrath MatteTrance ten new alluringly addictive shades are launching later this week. These are the the world’s most iconic matte lipstick formulation.

Fresh off the Paris Haute Couture Runways, and following the announcement of her brand’s next stage investment — news that disrupted the beauty industry worldwide — Pat McGrath, CEO and Founder of PAT McGRATH LABS, delights lipstick lovers yet again by introducing ten new scintillating shades to her awardwinning collection.

“The groundbreaking formulation will deliver the ultimate matte finish, major hydration and achieve the perfect balance between adherence and comfort that fans crave. Its sensually creamy and brilliant texture will unleash every woman or

man’s inner femme fatale siren with each application,” says McGrath.

“As luxurious as ever, the couturequality pigments cloak lips in an opaque veil of captivating colours. A single stroke yields phenomenally high pigment payoff and instant, pure color release that blurs the appearance of imperfections for an ultra matte, yet softfocus, finish. When paired together, the colours and formulation are so sinful, your pout will speak volumes without ever saying a word.”

Availability

U.S. & International Launch Date – 27 July 2018 @patmcgrath.com | 29 July 2018 at Sephora

Pat McGrath MatteTrance NEW Lipsticks for July 2018

Pat McGrath MatteTrance Lipstick – $38.00 – New Shades

CHRISTY Divine beige nude

Divine beige nude BEAUTIFUL STRANGER Coral rose

Coral rose FLESH 5 Bronzed rose

Bronzed rose FEVER DREAM Peach sienna

Peach sienna ELSON 2 Fiery orangered

Fiery orangered EXTRAVAGANZA Magnetic magenta

Magnetic magenta FORBIDDEN LOVE Ultimate classic red*

Ultimate classic red* DEEP ORCHID Plum berry

Plum berry EXECUTIVE REALNESS Mulberry pink

Mulberry pink GUINEVERE Blooded crimson

Skin Show – nudes

Flesh 5 (Mahogany Rose)

Christy (Divine Beige Peach)

Beautiful Stranger (Coral Rose)

Colour Blitz – brights

Elson 2 (Fiery Orange Red)

Extravaganza (Rich Magenta)

Fever Dream (Peach Sienna)

Vicious Venoms – darks

Deep Orchid (Plum Berry)

Executive Realness (Mulberry Pink)

Guinevere (Blooded Crimson)

TOP 10 HITS: NUDES, BRIGHTS & DARKS.

Three new shades join the notoriously nude S KIN SHOW for a scintillating summer of nearlynaked temptations.

The ultimate homage to an incomparable icon, this beguilingly divine beige nude is destined to make you as captivating as ‘CHRISTY’ Turlington herself.

Sometimes the most enticing amours are clandestine explore

the unknown with a 'BEAUTIFUL STRANGER' the defiantly decadent coral rose.

the unknown with a ‘BEAUTIFUL STRANGER’ the defiantly decadent coral rose. The perfect shade of bronzed rose, ‘FLESH 5’, is the new must have nude no one should leave home without.

Makeup addicts go completely crazy for the charismatically chaotic COLOUR BLITZ, the quintessential quartet of thrillingly technicolour brights.

You’re not hallucinating. Mother has made the most mesmerising, peach sienna succumb, surrender and submit to this delirious ’FEVER DREAM’.

The award winning global smash ‘ELSON’ gets a scintillating sequel in an opulently outrageous fiery orangered shade ‘ELSON 2’.

When the category is ‘Bring It On The Runway’, Mother always reaches for the majestically magnetic magenta ‘EXTRAVAGANZA’.

Consider this fair warning: you may find yourself falling for the carnally ultimate classic red of ‘FORBIDDEN LOVE’.

Vamp it up in V ICIOUS VENOMS, a triptych of defiantly decadent darks

for all your femme fatale fantasies.

Power suits at the ready the elegantly empowering mulberry pink ‘EXECUTIVE REALNESS’ is ready to work overtime.

Discover the latenight love you never expected with the delicious plum berry ‘DEEP ORCHID’.

Mesmerise in a blooded crimson inspired by one of Mother’s favourite femmes the iconic ‘GUINEVERE’ Van Seenus.

Joining the ranks of PAT MCGRATH LABS SuperMuse Shades ‘DONATELLA’,

‘VALLETTA’ ‘McMENAMY’ and ‘OMI’ are three new colours inspired by some of Mother’s favorite queens of the red carpet, editorial and runway.

“I created this tantalizing trio as an homage to some of my favourite women who’ve inspired me throughout my career. ‘CHRISTY’ is named after the trinity temptress Christy Turlington she’s a sublime beige nude that simultaneously evokes that wonderful woman’s strength and softness.

‘GUINEVERE,’ of course, is named for the iconic Guinevere Van Seenus, and it’s a mindaltering blooded crimson that always delivers a major moment. And, last but definitely not least, is the scintillating sequel to one of our bestloved colours ‘

ELSON 2,’ named after the scarlet songstress Karen Elson.

Karen’s latest shade

is an outrageously opulent orangered that pairs perfectly with her original smash hit ‘ELSON’ the classic blue red. I hope everyone has as much fun wearing these three new SuperMuse shades as I did creating them.”

