Hello pretties!

MAC 2018 National Lipstick Day is getting closer! Get ready to grab your free MAC lipstick! Which one will you choose? 🙂

This year, our favorite holiday comes with way more bite! As the leader in lipsticks, MAC celebrates National Lipstick Day like no one else: by giving away free full size lipsticks! In all MAC stores and counters on July 29th, 2018, you can get your hands on one of nine cult throwback lipstick shades. No purchase needed.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 29 July 2018 @maccosmetics.com

MAC 2018 National Lipstick Day

Supplies will be limited. 1 lipstick per consumer, minimum 100 giveaways per store. Available at all US and Canada MAC full line locations open on 7/29.

For online orders in the US, choose your free lipstick ($18.50 value) on all $25+ orders, plus free shipping. For online orders in Canada, choose your free lipstick with all $30+ orders, plus free shipping.

All nine shades will be returning later on this fall for purchase!

Lipstick – Limited Edition – $Free (Limited Edition)

Fun lipsticks facts from MAC! MAC sells more than one lipstick every second globally. Lipstick is the #1 category for MAC and industry wide for the US (per US NPD FY18). MAC Chili Lipstick is the brand’s best-selling lipstick–11 Chili lipsticks are sold per minute globally! Ruby Woo is the second best-selling shade (7 sold per minute globally).

Aloof (Lustre)

(Lustre) Chintz (Frost)

(Frost) Dare You (Cremesheen)

(Cremesheen) Delish (Frost)

(Frost) Epic (Satin)

(Satin) Florabundi (Frost)

(Frost) Mixed Media (Retro Matte)

(Retro Matte) Moxie (Matte)

(Matte) Tanarama (Frost)

Enjoy more photos…