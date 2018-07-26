Home Beauty MAC 2018 National Lipstick Day
Beauty

MAC 2018 National Lipstick Day

July 26, 2018

Hello pretties!

MAC 2018 National Lipstick Day is getting closer! Get ready to grab your free MAC lipstick! Which one will you choose? 🙂

This year, our favorite holiday comes with way more bite! As the leader in lipsticks, MAC celebrates National Lipstick Day like no one else: by giving away free full size lipsticks! In all MAC stores and counters on July 29th, 2018, you can get your hands on one of nine cult throwback lipstick shades. No purchase needed.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 29 July 2018 @maccosmetics.com

MAC 2018 National Lipstick Day

Supplies will be limited. 1 lipstick per consumer, minimum 100 giveaways per store. Available at all US and Canada MAC full line locations open on 7/29.

For online orders in the US, choose your free lipstick ($18.50 value) on all $25+ orders, plus free shipping. For online orders in Canada, choose your free lipstick with all $30+ orders, plus free shipping.

All nine shades will be returning later on this fall for purchase!

Lipstick – Limited Edition – $Free (Limited Edition)

Fun lipsticks facts from MAC! MAC sells more than one lipstick every second globally. Lipstick is the #1 category for MAC and industry wide for the US (per US NPD FY18). MAC Chili Lipstick is the brand’s best-selling lipstick–11 Chili lipsticks are sold per minute globally! Ruby Woo is the second best-selling shade (7 sold per minute globally).

  • Aloof (Lustre)
  • Chintz (Frost)
  • Dare You (Cremesheen)
  • Delish (Frost)
  • Epic (Satin)
  • Florabundi (Frost)
  • Mixed Media (Retro Matte)
  • Moxie (Matte)
  • Tanarama (Frost)

Enjoy more photos…

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Lancome French Ballerina Collection Spring 2014

December 16, 2013

Charlotte Tilbury Black Magic Rock’n’Khol Eye Pencil Review,...

April 21, 2016

Max Factor Spring 2013 Colour Elixir Giant Pen...

March 21, 2013

Melkior I Feel Loved Holiday 2015 Collection

November 3, 2015

Revlon Colorstay Makeup Foundation 2016 Review, Swatches, Photos

May 13, 2016

MAC Viva Glam Rihanna 2 Fall 2014 Collection

August 4, 2014

Guerlain Terracotta Sun Collection for Summer 2012 –...

March 2, 2012

Nicole by OPI Roughles Textured Collection Spring 2014

February 28, 2014

Isadora Magnetic Nails Collection for Fall 2012 –...

July 10, 2012

Illamasqua Spring 2017 Anti Matter Lipstick

December 15, 2016

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet