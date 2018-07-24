Home Beauty Natasha Denona Lila Mini Eyeshadow Palette
Beauty

Natasha Denona Lila Mini Eyeshadow Palette

July 24, 2018

Hello ladies!

Natasha Denona Lila Mini Eyeshadow Palette is a piece of her famous Lila Palette that is going to launch today. The Natasha Denona Lila Palette is on my wish list for way to long but even if I know is good investment, is still damn expensive. The mini palette is a nice, affordable option and a great opportunity to try on the eye shadows and their quality.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 24 July 2018 at Sephora

The plum and violet color scheme of this palette give you the range to create a whole eye makeup look with a light shimmering shade, a matte transition shade, dark, a vibrant, medium matte shade, and a purple-blue duo-chrome. Its compact size makes it perfect for travel.

Lila Mini Eyeshadow Palette – $25.00 (Sephora Exclusive)

  • Poison Berry – vibrant fuchsia matte with a blue undertone
  • Blue Dahlia – purple with blue duo-chrome sparkling effect
  • Raisin – medium cool burgundy matte
  • Linen – nude champagne metallic
  • Flint – nude sand matte

