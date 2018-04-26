Hello pretties!

Brow perfection is just a shade away. New Shape and Shade Brow Tint fuses the power of liquid and powder in a dual-ended products designed to define and set brows with ease. Fill brows effortlessly using the precision brush-tipped liquid liner on one end, then flip to the sponge on the other end to set your shape with the mess-free powder contained in the cap. This wax-infused powder makes brows smoother and gently holds them into place. Get your brows into shape – naturally!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – May 2018 at MAC, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – 3 May 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams, Look Fantastic

MAC Shape and Shade Brow Tint and Eye Brows Styler Collection

Shape & Shade Brow Tint – New – £19.50

Is a dual-ended pencil featuring a liquid brow liner on one end and a sponge-tip powder applicator on the other. The liquid liner flows through the brush tip applicator to softly fill in brows, while the tear-shaped sponge picks up the loose powder that is housed in the cap to shape brows naturally and gently hold them in place. The long-wearing, waterproof formula lasts all day, will not smudge and is sweat and humidity-resistant.

Cork

Fling

Lingering

Spiked

Tapered

Taupe

Eye Brows Styler – New – £15.50

The new Eye Brows Styler allows the user to add shape, colour and density to brows. In one streamlined tool, this brow pencil gives extreme definition by emulating fine hair-like strokes on brows for a perfected look. The non-fading, matte colour payoff is long-wearing (12 hours), humidity- and sweat-resistant, water-resistant and smudge-proof. The pencil includes a spoolie brush on one end in order to groom brows and further blend the natural-looking colour into place.