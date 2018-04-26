Home Beauty MAC Shape and Shade Brow Tint and Eye Brows Styler Collection
Beauty

MAC Shape and Shade Brow Tint and Eye Brows Styler Collection

April 26, 2018

Hello pretties!

Brow perfection is just a shade away. New Shape and Shade Brow Tint fuses the power of liquid and powder in a dual-ended products designed to define and set brows with ease. Fill brows effortlessly using the precision brush-tipped liquid liner on one end, then flip to the sponge on the other end to set your shape with the mess-free powder contained in the cap. This wax-infused powder makes brows smoother and gently holds them into place. Get your brows into shape – naturally!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – May 2018 at MAC, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – 3 May 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams, Look Fantastic

MAC Shape and Shade Brow Tint and Eye Brows Styler Collection

Shape & Shade Brow Tint – New – £19.50

Is a dual-ended pencil featuring a liquid brow liner on one end and a sponge-tip powder applicator on the other. The liquid liner flows through the brush tip applicator to softly fill in brows, while the tear-shaped sponge picks up the loose powder that is housed in the cap to shape brows naturally and gently hold them in place. The long-wearing, waterproof formula lasts all day, will not smudge and is sweat and humidity-resistant.

  • Cork
  • Fling
  • Lingering
  • Spiked
  • Tapered
  • Taupe

Eye Brows Styler – New – £15.50

The new Eye Brows Styler allows the user to add shape, colour and density to brows. In one streamlined tool, this brow pencil gives extreme definition by emulating fine hair-like strokes on brows for a perfected look. The non-fading, matte colour payoff is long-wearing (12 hours), humidity- and sweat-resistant, water-resistant and smudge-proof. The pencil includes a spoolie brush on one end in order to groom brows and further blend the natural-looking colour into place.


