Hello beauties!

Get ready to welcome Pat McGrath Lust Gloss Shade Extensions that will be hitting the official online store next week. We will get 18 new shades that we can enjoy from now on. Plenty of new favorites to try out. 🙂

U.S. Launch Date – 17 January at Pat McGrath

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Pat McGrath Lust Gloss Shade Extensions for January 2019

Ethereally erotic colour meets surreally seductive shine in LUST: Gloss. This orally fixating balm glides on, flawlessly soothing and smoothing your lips while evoking three-dimensional lustre.

Turn your lips on in ravishingly resplendent hues – ranging from teasing transparencies to negligee nudes to poetic pinks – in 32 never-sticky, sinfully scintillating shades. But beware: Mother’s conjured the ultimate in luxe lip paraphernalia, bound to elicit softcore seduction as unforgettable as the searing memories, passion and pleasure of first love.

Nude Negligee – Pale nude beige

– Pale nude beige Prima Donna – Mid-tone cool pink

– Mid-tone cool pink Secret Lover – Mid-tone plum rose

– Mid-tone plum rose Wicked Whisper – Coral rose

– Coral rose Flesh 6 – Rich rose brown

– Rich rose brown Heavy Petal – Vibrant pink rose

– Vibrant pink rose Love Potion – Pale pink taupe with iridescent pearl

– Pale pink taupe with iridescent pearl Peach Perversion – Pale peach with iridescent pearl

– Pale peach with iridescent pearl Faux Real – Deep beige with pearlescent sheen

– Deep beige with pearlescent sheen Belladonna – Soft coral with pink pearl

– Soft coral with pink pearl Sunset Rose – Warm rose with golden pearl

– Warm rose with golden pearl Bronze Divinity – Bronzed rose with gold and pink pearl

– Bronzed rose with gold and pink pearl Bronze Venus – Brilliant bronze with glittering pink pearl

– Brilliant bronze with glittering pink pearl Earth Angel – Golden champagne with glittering copper and pink pearl

– Golden champagne with glittering copper and pink pearl Future Femme – Pastel pink with iridescent pearl

– Pastel pink with iridescent pearl Carnal Desire – Sheer red with sparkling pink and gold pearl

– Sheer red with sparkling pink and gold pearl Astral Flashdance – Sheer orchid with glittering blue and pink pearl

– Sheer orchid with glittering blue and pink pearl Astral Moon Flower – Sheer blue