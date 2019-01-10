Hello beauties!
MAC In Monochrome Collection for Spring 2019 is the latest release of the brand. Your favorite shades have their own collection now so it’s easier than ever to choose your color trend this season.
Cult shades give full-face attitude. Powerful Lipsticks with a serious following get full monochromatic colour collections to match – including Lipglass, Powder Blush, Matte and Frost Eye Shadow. Now the names on everyone’s lips go even further. Join the cult of colour.
U.S. Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics
UK Launch Date – Now at MAC UK
MAC In Monochrome Spring 2019
Velvet Teddy Collection
- Velvet Teddy Lipstick $19.50 / £17.50 – deep tone beige (Matte)
- Best Teddy Lipglass $17.50 / £15.50 – deep tone beige
- Sur Powder Blush $24.00 / £19.50 – deep rosey beige (Satin)
- Bright Bronze Glitter $22.00 / £16.50 – sparkling bronze
- Dear Teddy Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – deep rosey beige (Frost)
- Soft Teddy Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – deep rosey beige (Frost)
Heroine Collection
- Heroine Lipstick $19.50 / £17.50 – bright purple (Matte)
- Heroine Lipglass $17.50 / £15.50 – bright purple
- Undercover Heroine Blush $24.00 / £19.50 – muted plum (Matte)
- Heliotrope Glitter $22.00 / £16.50 – sparkling vivid purple
- Hollywood Heroine Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – bright purple (Frost)
- What a Heroine Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – bright purple (Matte)
See Sheer Collection
- See Sheer Lipstick $19.50 / £17.50 – grapefruit pink (Lustre)
- See Me Shine Lipglass $17.50 / £15.50 – grapefruit pink
- See Me Blush Blush $24.00 / £19.50 – grapefruit pink (Satin)
- Copper Glitter $22.00 / £16.50 – sparkling copper
- See Stars Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – grapefruit pink (Frost)
- See the Future Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – grapefruit pink (Matte)
Diva Collection
- Diva Lipstick $19.50 / £17.50 – Intense reddishburgundy (Matte)
- La Dolce Vita Lipglass $17.50 / £15.50 – Intense reddishburgundy
- Diva Don’t Care Blush $24.00 / £19.50 – deep burgundy (Matte)
- Rose Glitter $22.00 / £16.50 – sparkling rose
- Dar to Diva Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – deep burgundy (Frost)
- Diva Demands Matte Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – deep burgundy (Matte)
Candy Yum-Yum Collection
- Candy Yum Yum Lipstick $19.50 / £17.50 – neon pink (Matte)
- Candy Yum Yum Lipglass $17.50 / £15.50 – neon pink
- Fashion Frenzy Blush $24.00 / £19.50 – bright pink (Satin)
- Iridescent Hot Pink Glitter $22.00 / £16.50 – iridescent hot pink flashing gold and coral
- Candy Land Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – bright pink (Frost)
- Bright Pink Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – intense fuchsia pink (Matte)
Ruby Woo Collection
- Ruby Woo Lipstick $19.50 / £17.50 – very matte vivid bluered (Retro Matte)
- Ruby Woo Lipglass $17.50 / £15.50 – vivid bluered
- Apple Red Blush $24.00 / £19.50 – true red (Matte)
- Ruby Glitter $22.00 / £16.50 – sparkling red
- Holly Folly Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – rich ruby red (Frost)
- Walking Heartbits Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – true red (Matte)
