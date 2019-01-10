Hello beauties!

MAC In Monochrome Collection for Spring 2019 is the latest release of the brand. Your favorite shades have their own collection now so it’s easier than ever to choose your color trend this season.

Cult shades give full-face attitude. Powerful Lipsticks with a serious following get full monochromatic colour collections to match – including Lipglass, Powder Blush, Matte and Frost Eye Shadow. Now the names on everyone’s lips go even further. Join the cult of colour.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics

UK Launch Date – Now at MAC UK



MAC In Monochrome Spring 2019

Velvet Teddy Collection

Velvet Teddy Lipstick $19.50 / £17.50 – deep tone beige (Matte)

Best Teddy Lipglass $17.50 / £15.50 – deep tone beige

Sur Powder Blush $24.00 / £19.50 – deep rosey beige (Satin)

Bright Bronze Glitter $22.00 / £16.50 – sparkling bronze

Dear Teddy Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – deep rosey beige (Frost)

Soft Teddy Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – deep rosey beige (Frost)

Heroine Collection

Heroine Lipstick $19.50 / £17.50 – bright purple (Matte)

Heroine Lipglass $17.50 / £15.50 – bright purple

Undercover Heroine Blush $24.00 / £19.50 – muted plum (Matte)

Heliotrope Glitter $22.00 / £16.50 – sparkling vivid purple

Hollywood Heroine Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – bright purple (Frost)

What a Heroine Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – bright purple (Matte)

See Sheer Collection

See Sheer Lipstick $19.50 / £17.50 – grapefruit pink (Lustre)

See Me Shine Lipglass $17.50 / £15.50 – grapefruit pink

See Me Blush Blush $24.00 / £19.50 – grapefruit pink (Satin)

Copper Glitter $22.00 / £16.50 – sparkling copper

See Stars Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – grapefruit pink (Frost)

See the Future Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – grapefruit pink (Matte)

Diva Collection

Diva Lipstick $19.50 / £17.50 – Intense reddishburgundy (Matte)

La Dolce Vita Lipglass $17.50 / £15.50 – Intense reddishburgundy

Diva Don’t Care Blush $24.00 / £19.50 – deep burgundy (Matte)

Rose Glitter $22.00 / £16.50 – sparkling rose

Dar to Diva Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – deep burgundy (Frost)

Diva Demands Matte Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – deep burgundy (Matte)

Candy Yum-Yum Collection

Candy Yum Yum Lipstick $19.50 / £17.50 – neon pink (Matte)

Candy Yum Yum Lipglass $17.50 / £15.50 – neon pink

Fashion Frenzy Blush $24.00 / £19.50 – bright pink (Satin)

Iridescent Hot Pink Glitter $22.00 / £16.50 – iridescent hot pink flashing gold and coral

Candy Land Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – bright pink (Frost)

Bright Pink Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – intense fuchsia pink (Matte)

Ruby Woo Collection

Ruby Woo Lipstick $19.50 / £17.50 – very matte vivid bluered (Retro Matte)

Ruby Woo Lipglass $17.50 / £15.50 – vivid bluered

Apple Red Blush $24.00 / £19.50 – true red (Matte)

Ruby Glitter $22.00 / £16.50 – sparkling red

Holly Folly Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – rich ruby red (Frost)

Walking Heartbits Eyeshadow $17.00 / £14.00 – true red (Matte)

