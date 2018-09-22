Home Beauty Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Balms
Beauty

Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Balms

September 22, 2018

Hello pretties!

Check out the new and limited edition Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Balms!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Balms

Prepare for all your lust-inducing liaisons with this exquisite array of luminous pout provocateurs. Each luxurious formulation glides on flawlessly and drenches lips in a lightweight veil of hydration, infused with a blend of soothing emollients, antioxidants and vitamins that protect from free radicals and restore softness and elasticity. Available in pearlescent finishes and transfixing tints of sensuous sheer colour.

Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Balm – Limited Edition – $38.00

All of the new shades (nine) can also be purchased as a set for $275.  There are also pre-made trios available for $95 each and include:  Skin Show (Passion Flower, Blow Up, Succexy); Colour Blitz (Ultra Vixen, Wild Cherry, Full Fantasy); and Vicious Venoms (Love Supreme, Flesh 3, Dark Devotion).

  • Blow Up Wondrous warm beige
  • Passion Flower Peach perfection
  • Succexy Mesmerising mid-tone coral
  • Full Fantasy Electric haute pink
  • Love Supreme Coquettishly cool rose
  • Dark Devotion Major mulberry
  • Wild Cherry Reformed raucus red
  • Ultra Vixen Vibrant vino
  • Flesh 3 Beautiful bronzed rose

