Check out the new and limited edition Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Balms!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Balms

Prepare for all your lust-inducing liaisons with this exquisite array of luminous pout provocateurs. Each luxurious formulation glides on flawlessly and drenches lips in a lightweight veil of hydration, infused with a blend of soothing emollients, antioxidants and vitamins that protect from free radicals and restore softness and elasticity. Available in pearlescent finishes and transfixing tints of sensuous sheer colour.

All of the new shades (nine) can also be purchased as a set for $275. There are also pre-made trios available for $95 each and include: Skin Show (Passion Flower, Blow Up, Succexy); Colour Blitz (Ultra Vixen, Wild Cherry, Full Fantasy); and Vicious Venoms (Love Supreme, Flesh 3, Dark Devotion).

Blow Up Wondrous warm beige

Passion Flower Peach perfection

Succexy Mesmerising mid-tone coral

Full Fantasy Electric haute pink

Love Supreme Coquettishly cool rose

Dark Devotion Major mulberry

Wild Cherry Reformed raucus red

Ultra Vixen Vibrant vino

Flesh 3 Beautiful bronzed rose

