Hello beauties!

I want to give you a first look at the upcoming Guerlain Holiday 2018 Collection. For me, this was one of the most expected Christmast 2018 makeup collections. This year Guerlain celebrates its 190 Anniversary, so we can call this an anniversary collection as well.

I don’t have so many details from the brand or a launch date, but last year Guerlain Holiday collection launched in October. I can’t wait to see all the new pieces on the counter. To be honest, my eyes linger on the new marble Rouge G lipsticks and the Meteorites. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA | mid – October 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – October 2018 at Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods

Guerlain Holiday 2018 Collection

All Eyes on You Palette – Limited Edition – $80.00 The palette includes eight eyeshadows and two highlighters. These textures can be used wet or dry, allowing you to play with shades and to customize various looks and intensities.