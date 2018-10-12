Hello pretties!

Fenty Beauty Chill Owt Holiday 2018 Collection just launched and looks hot! There’s a new palette along with a bunch of makeup kits for you to enjoy this holiday season. I bet some of them will make super special Christmas gifts too. 🙂

Get ready to #CHILLOWT this holiday season. Our holiday collection is coming for all the ultra-metallic looks that @badgalriri loves! From warm and fiery chromes to polar-pastels, we got the shades to keep you hyperlit and glo’d up!

Availability

U.S. & UK Launch Date – 12 October 2018 at Sephora & Harvey Nichols

France Launch Date – Now at Sephora.fr

SHOP NOW

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Fenty Beauty Chill Owt Holiday 2018 Collection

Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette – Limited Edition – $54.00 Who says fire and ice don’t mix? The Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette brings together seven all-new, never-before-seen, metallic highlighter shades. Get frosted in stone-cold lavenders and icy blues, or heat up in fiery coppers and tangerines. With intense, metallic edge, each rule-defying hue looks equally killer on all skin tones. Subzero – supercharged iridescent blue

– supercharged iridescent blue Stone Cold – supercharged icy pink

– supercharged icy pink Chillz – supercharged iridescent baby blue shimmer

– supercharged iridescent baby blue shimmer Heart Burn – metallic plum shimmer

– metallic plum shimmer Coppin Ice – supercharged copper

– supercharged copper Hunny Slope – metallic pumpkin shimmer

– metallic pumpkin shimmer Scandal’ice – supercharged iridescent lilac shimmer

Metallic Eye + Lip Crayon – Limited Edition – $39.00 Deck out your inner ice queen. These Metallic Eye + Lip Crayon sets are all about staying frosty in more ways than one. Eyeliner or eyeshadow? Lip liner or lipstick? You call the shots with these multitalented crayons, which come in a trio of complementary shades designed for everyone. Frost Bunny Banana Frost, Parka Princess, Guava Mint

Banana Frost, Parka Princess, Guava Mint Frost Hunny Sunfrost, Ice Dunes, Pretty Penny

Sunfrost, Ice Dunes, Pretty Penny Frost Money $lu$h Fund, Igloo Boo, Smokin’ Purp

Frosted Metal Lipstick Trio – Limited Edition – $36.00 Frosted lips get fresher than ever with limited-edition Snow Daze and Snow Nights. Like no metallic lipstick you’ve ever experienced, these frosted lip trios are made to flatter all skin tones with gleaming, hyper-vivid impact. Snow Daze – Cuffing Season, What’s Your Numb’a, So Chilli

– Cuffing Season, What’s Your Numb’a, So Chilli Snow Nights – No Chill, Frost $auce, Fog Snog

Avalanche All-Over Metallic Powder Set – $99.00 Brace yourself for the ultimate chill: The Avalanche All-Over Metallic Powder Set brings a flurry of frosted looks to your eyes, cheeks, and lips like never before. These high-impact metallic pigments are designed to coat all skin tones in rich, blendable color for the ultimate range of frosted effects that anyone can pull off. Nothing’s off limits for these luminous loose powders, thanks to a light-as-air formula of mega-fine pigments born for layering. With a melt-worthy texture as smooth as fresh snow, Avalanche is perfect for applying vivid dimension to just about anywhere. Use it as eyeshadow, cheekbone highlight, blush, or dab it over lipstick for instant gleam. Delivered in a decadent, reusable, collectors’ box, each shade is individually packaged in mini, travel-friendly jars for true no-limit luminosity that goes where you go. February – metallic violet

– metallic violet Cleopatra – metallic green-gold

– metallic green-gold Foxy – metallic terracotta

– metallic terracotta Raspberry Rave – metallic berry

– metallic berry Brain Freeze – metallic gunmetal

– metallic gunmetal Ice Cream – metallic gold

– metallic gold Glacier Gang – metallic blue

Mattemoiselle 10/10 – Limited Edition – $149.00 Which lip will you pick? Rep every shade under the rainbow with 10 all-new, unexpectedly-universal shades to complement all moods and all skin tones, all day. Snatch up this collectible vault for a sneak peek of Mattemoiselle’s expanding lineup. Complete your lipstick collection, or give the gift of limitless color. Violet Fury – vivid violet

– vivid violet Pumpkin Rose – rich margiold

– rich margiold Flamingo Acid – bright berry

– bright berry Dragon Mami – tropical papaya

– tropical papaya I Quit – true mink

– true mink F’n Black – navy black

– navy black Turks & Caicos – deep teal

– deep teal Ballerina Blackout – loud bubblegum

– loud bubblegum Thicc – sultry mauve

– sultry mauve Tiger Tini – exotic orange

Match Stix by the Dozen – Limited Edition – $129.00 Unroll this must-have collectible vault to reveal 12 ultra-portable mini Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks. For a limited time only, five favorites—plus seven never-before-seen shades—go mini. These shades were hand-picked to deliver the ultimate highlight, blush, and bronze experience for light-as-air layering on the fly. Just like the full-size Match Stix, these long-wearing, shimmer highlighter sticks deliver a cream-to-powder formula that’s weightless, blendable, and lives to be layered. Bordeaux Brat – radiant berry

– radiant berry Champagne Heist – glittering champagne

– glittering champagne Starstruck – iced-out pearl

– iced-out pearl Yacht Lyfe – glimmering peach-pink

– glimmering peach-pink Ridiiic – golden papaya

– golden papaya Confetti – iridescent purple

– iridescent purple Pink Lemonade – glimmering pink

– glimmering pink Hibi$cu$ – shimmering grapefruit

– shimmering grapefruit Beach Bum – radiant peach

– radiant peach Blonde – glimmering gold

– glimmering gold Cognac – gilded chestnut

– gilded chestnut Platinum Pearl – iced-out platinum

Two Lil’ Mattemoiselles – Limited Edition – $19.00 Griselda/Spanked – bold burgundy/dusty rose

Mini Fairy Bomb – Limited Edition – $20.00 Candy Sparks – glimmering iridescent pink

SHOP THIS POST

Turn on your JavaScript to view content