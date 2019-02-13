Home Beauty MAC Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Spring 2019
Beauty

MAC Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Spring 2019

February 13, 2019

Hello beauties!

I want to quickly mention the new release of MAC Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash mascara that will be hitting counters this Spring. So I hope you are in the mood to try out a new mascara this season! If so please keep reading for more details!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / International Launch Date – 1 March 2019 at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom

 

MAC Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Spring 2019

Is a new mascara of Volume & Curl type that joins the range of Extended Play Mascara. The brush fits all lashes, even the smallest ones and gives a volume right from the roots.

You can simply remove with lukewarm water. It delivers a jet black color with a light touch, voluminous upward curl that lasts a long time.

Typically the price for an Extended Play mascara is $19.00 / £16.50 so I’m guessing this one will be around the same.

Enjoy more photos…

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ruby Rule – makeup idea for New Year

December 31, 2008

Givenchy Summer 2012 Makeup Collection – Preview, Information...

March 20, 2012

Victoria Beckham – new dress collection

June 22, 2008

Guerlain Spring 2016 My First Polish

November 23, 2015

Diorskin Star Foundation & Concealer for Fall 2014

August 8, 2014

Make Up For Ever Holiday Sets 2013

November 4, 2013

Bobbi Brown Instant Full Coverage Concealer Review, Swatches,...

July 31, 2017

Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Palettes Spring 2017

November 30, 2016

Zoya Focus and Flair Fall 2015 Collection

August 7, 2015

Waiting List at Illamasqua for the Pastel Nails...

January 27, 2010

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet