I want to quickly mention the new release of MAC Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash mascara that will be hitting counters this Spring. So I hope you are in the mood to try out a new mascara this season! If so please keep reading for more details!
U.S. / International Launch Date – 1 March 2019 at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom
MAC Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Spring 2019
Is a new mascara of Volume & Curl type that joins the range of Extended Play Mascara. The brush fits all lashes, even the smallest ones and gives a volume right from the roots.
You can simply remove with lukewarm water. It delivers a jet black color with a light touch, voluminous upward curl that lasts a long time.
Typically the price for an Extended Play mascara is $19.00 / £16.50 so I’m guessing this one will be around the same.
