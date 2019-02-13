Hello beauties!

I want to quickly mention the new release of MAC Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash mascara that will be hitting counters this Spring. So I hope you are in the mood to try out a new mascara this season! If so please keep reading for more details!

U.S. / International Launch Date – 1 March 2019 at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom

MAC Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Spring 2019

Is a new mascara of Volume & Curl type that joins the range of Extended Play Mascara. The brush fits all lashes, even the smallest ones and gives a volume right from the roots.

You can simply remove with lukewarm water. It delivers a jet black color with a light touch, voluminous upward curl that lasts a long time.

Typically the price for an Extended Play mascara is $19.00 / £16.50 so I’m guessing this one will be around the same.

Enjoy more photos…